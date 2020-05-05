‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Katie Maloney Shows Off 20-Pound Weight Loss In New Reunion Pic

Katie Maloney is showing off her weight loss transformation yet again, and we have a before pic to also show you the remarkable difference she’s made in her life.

“Season 8 Reunion Look! We may have been socially distant but it was still 🔥🔥🔥!”, Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney wrote on Instagram on May 5, alongside a gorgeous new photo of herself, in which she showed off the dress and shoes she wore to the show’s virtual reunion on April 30. The dress Katie, 33, wore was a sparkly, multi-colored minidress by In The Mood For Love, and her silver heels were by Balenciaga. But her fashion wasn’t the main thing our eyes became fixated on as soon as Katie shared this new photo.

Instead, we couldn’t help but notice how thin Katie looks! This new picture comes just two weeks after the former SUR server revealed she lost 20 pounds by tweaking her diet. Katie had made a doctor’s appointment to see if her weight issues were due to a “thyroid thing”, but it wasn’t. However, during that appointment, Katie learned about her glucose levels, so she decided to work with a nutritionist.

“I think it’s really important to also check up on your health because even though it wasn’t a thyroid thing, I did discover that my glucose levels were pretty high and that could’ve let to some maybe pre-diabetic problems,” she said on Instagram on April 19. She added, “From there, I met a really great nutritionist, who helped me understand how to eat for my metabolism, especially with being insulin resistant or insulin-sensitive. So now I have a great understanding on nutrition and what kinds of food I should and shouldn’t be eating.”

We’re absolutely loving Katie’s new look, and we can’t wait to see what happened during the Season 8 reunion. New episodes of Vanderpump Rules air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.