Rihanna is driving fans wild after she shared a smoldering video wearing lingerie and cooking a pasta dish. She then donned a sheer catsuit to hang around her house.

Rihanna has the sexiest home lockdown EVER if the video she posted to her Instagram on May 14 is any indication. It appeared to show a night in the life of the Savage X Fenty lingerie brand founder, and it begins with cooking dinner in a bra and black PJ bottoms with a silky black robe over it. The action starts out in the singer’s kitchen. A bottle of red wine and veggies can be seen on the main island, while a stove with shiny pans is visible in the background. The 32-year-old begins by chopping a white onion, as a giant diamond ring can be seen on her left middle finger.

Rihanna’s cooking lesson continues as she holds up a medium sized tomato and explains, “These have a lot more flavor, you know what I’m saying?” while diamond covered hoop-style bracelets are seen around her wrist. AS IF Rihanna would cook in anything other than lingerie and stunning diamonds! She then pours the red wine into a clear glass decanter and puffs out a big breath of smoke, although it doesn’t show in the video exactly what it is she’s smoking.

Her meal turned out to be a plate of delicious looking pasta, as its shown plated and half-eaten on a marble table while several people can be heard purring a delicious sounding “mmmm!” Then it was time for some after-dinner lingerie modeling by Rihanna. She’s seen wearing the skin-tight dark purple “Flock U Up” sheer patterned catsuit from her Savage X Fenty collection. Rihanna looks flirtatiously at the camera from the sofa in a darkened living room while wearing white sunglasses. She then playfully gives a quick twerk of her behind and shows off a better look at her lingerie in several scenes inside a well-lit bedroom.

It turns out the video was to promote sunglasses! Yes, eyewear, not lingerie. Her Fenty clothing and accessories line is selling a new item called “Coded Sunglasses with signature FENTY cut outs at the edge of the lens,” as described on the site’s Instagram page about the new sunnies. Rihanna captioned her sultry cooking video, “The Jet Blacks are for life, but this Milky Way is sumn sexy #Coded @fenty.” She references the white sunglasses that she wore for several brief scenes in her video.

Fans went wild for Rihanna’s video. User @kittycash commented, “Waits for dinner invite,” while fan @premadonna87 added about the glasses and food, “Well now I need black. But it was the pasta sis it looked slammin.” @adrixfenty asked, “forget the glasses, when are you inviting me for dinner? @badgalriri?” as fan @nightlavier had the amazing pitch, “Hear me out.. a Fenty kitchen vlogs channel.” That’s not a bad idea! With RiRi’s ever growing business empire that already includes cosmetics,beauty products, lingerie, luxury clothing and accessories and more…maybe a Rihanna kitchen collection could one day happen if she keeps making cooking look SO incredibly sexy.