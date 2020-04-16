Rihanna Fans Shade ‘RHOBH’s Sutton Stracke For Dissing Singer’s Fenty Fashion Label

‘RHOBH’ newbie Sutton Stracke has upset Rihanna’s Navy for dissing the singer’s fashion label and saying she could ‘care less’ about a celebrity design ‘collaboration.’ Which Fenty Fashion is NOT! It’s all RiRi.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newcomer Sutton Stracke is feeling the wrath of Rihanna‘s fans after making an apparent diss at her Fenty Fashion luxury clothing label. The 48-year-old blonde asked cast-mate Dorit Kemsley who made her white corseted blazer dress during season 10’s Apr. 15 debut episode. Dorit, 43 responded “Fenty” but Sutton thought she said “Fendi.” After Dorit cleared things up that it was Rihanna’s clothing brand, Sutton appeared to throw a little shade at RiRi, 32.

“If a celebrity has done a collaboration, I could care less,” Sutton said. “I mean, if God came down and helped collaborate with Tom Ford on this dress, that does not interest me.” Rihanna’s fans — and most fashion followers — know that Fenty is not a collaboration, but Ri’s own design house of which she is the creative director. Her luxury clothing brand launched in 2019, and a corset dress similar to Dorit’s goes for approximately $810 on the label’s website.

Rihanna’s Navy hoisted their flags against Sutton’s diss. User @television_b tweeted, “I was about to stan Sutton until she shaded Rihanna, and now I gotta rethink my stance on her.” Fan@iyce_matt87 wrote, “Also this new b*tch Sutton and her ‘proper’ ass is getting on my nerves already. How are you going to try and diss Fenty By Rihanna and judge Eryka? #RHOBH.” User Viewer CindyGabriellek went OFF, tweetng “FIRST OF ALL @rihanna IS MORE THAN JUST A CELEBRITY AND SECONDLY @FentyOfficial IS NOT A COLLAB ITS A BRAND OWNED BY RIHANNA @FENTYCORP UNDER THE @LVMH GROUP. SHES CANCELLED WE DONT LIKE SUTTON AND HER COUNTRY ASS KERMIT THE FROG BUILT BODY.” Fan @raesanni wrote, “No we do NOT like this Sutton. She dissed Rihanna and that judgemental southern debutante sh*t is gonna get OLD quick #RHOBHً.”

User @RaquelVivienne came to Sutton’s defense by tweeting, “Dorit in that moment tried to prove how ‘cool and hip’ she was by trying to school Sutton on Rihanna’s Fenty brand. Dorit should had known better. Sutton is not the type to know about celebrity brands. Sutton is only familiar with the haute couture world.” RHOBH viewer @kwcoxii actually loved the interaction, writing “Watching fans IMMEDIATELY turn on Sutton within minutes of her debut for shading Rihanna/Fenty was my favorite part of #RHOBH.”