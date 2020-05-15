See Pic
Hollywood Life

Khloe Kardashian Tans Her Tone Legs By The Pool After Setting Pregnancy Rumors Straight

khloe kardashian
Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
Kendall Jenner wears an orange bikini during a boat ride in Miami Beach,Florida.Kendall had lunch and later read a book. Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5134058 061219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, UNITED KINGDOM, AUSTRALIA, CANADA ** St Barts, - 51826651 "Keeping Up With the Kardashian" stars Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie step out in St. Barts during their vacation on August 18, 2015. The group headed out on a boat to go parasailing. FameFlynet, Inc - Beverly Hills, CA, USA - +1 (818) 307-4813 Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 18 AUGUST 2015 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian relaxes at the pool and looks fashionable while staying at her friend Loren Ridinger's mega mansion in Miami. Kim wore a few different bikinis throughout the afteroon as she looked very glam on the beautiful property and even got a tan near a stone lion. Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL167616 010410 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
News Writer

Khloe Kardashian was completely unbothered as she worked on her tan poolside after taking to Twitter and addressing rumors that she was pregnant with her second child by Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian is soaking up the sun and positivity! The stunning Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 35, took to her Instagram account on May 14 and showed off her sun-kissed tan and her long legs. The mother-of-one was seated on a lounge chair, poolside, showing off her light pink pedicure and the floating toys in her pool, one of which was a giant pink flamingo. Khloe appeared to seriously be investing in some rest, relaxation, and much needed time for self-care following a frustrating few days.

On May 13, Khloe took to Twitter to address rumors that she was expecting her second child with ex Tristan Thompson, 28. “I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away,” the Good American mogul exasperatedly began her tweet. “The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick.” But Khloe wasn’t done there. She continued her tweet, writing, “The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true…. it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS.” Khloe clearly put those rumors to bed.

Still, as powerful and succinct as Khloe’s message came across, pregnancy rumors have been a “trigger” for her, as a source explained EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. “Khloe has dealt with pregnancy rumors for years and years and it’s always been a trigger,” the source revealed. “No matter how fit she is, having people commenting on her body and saying she’s pregnant just feels really crappy. But what really upset her more than anything were the comments about her and Tristan. She’s extremely sensitive when it comes to him because of True [Thompson, 2]. When people say mean stuff about Khloe she can let it roll off her back pretty easily but anything that relates to her daughter in any way triggers the mamma bear in her and she feels like she has to fight back.”

View this post on Instagram

🦩🦩🦩🦩

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian News (@khloesnapchats) on

Khloe welcomed her sweet, two-year-old daughter True with Tristan in April 2018. Less than one year later, Khloe and Tristan split after it was revealed that the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player was caught kissing family friend and Kylie Jenner‘s, 22, confidant, Jordyn Woods, 22. Since then, Tristan and Khloe have worked hard to mend their relationship and focus on co-parenting their adorable baby girl.

In previous episodes of KUWTK, Khloe has discussed with her family the possibility of freezing her eggs and having Tristan as a potential sperm donor should she choose to have any more children. “After my doctor’s appointment, I talked to Tristan because if you can create embryos and do all the DNA testing, I do think that’s the smarter choice,” Khloe said in the April 23 episode. “But it’s weird because, Tristan and I, we’re not together. I don’t know which way to go.”