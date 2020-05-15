What’s better than one new Jonas Brothers song? Two! In addition to finally sharing the song they debuted at the 2020 Grammy Awards, the JoBros released a sizzling new track featuring Karol G!

Fans don’t have to wait a single second longer to hear the song the Jonas Brothers unveiled at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Nor do they need to go another minute without their team-up with Colombian sensation Karol G. The JoBros – Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas – decided it was about time that they released some brand new music, and so, on May 15, they did! In addition to sharing the official recording of “5 More Minutes,” they shared “X,” the track with Karol.

It feels like it’s been a lifetime since the 2020 Grammy Awards, but Jonatics (is anyone still calling themselves that anymore?) haven’t forgotten the performance – and not because it’s the one when Nick had something caught in his teeth. While dressed up in an array of glittery outfits, the brothers revealed “5 More Minutes,” a love ballad that saw each Jonas Brother beg their respective wife – Danielle Jonas, Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra – to give them “five more minutes with you.” Since the Jan. 26 event, the song has remained unreleased – until now.

The Jonas Brothers also shared a visualizer of the song “X” ahead of its release “She said / Oh oh oh / Kiss me like your ex is in the room / Don’t you be afraid of something new / if you play it right / you could be that someone who / won’t leave me lonely tonight.” It also marked the second time the brothers teamed up with a Latin act. In 2019, they collaborated with Sebastian Yatra, Daddy Yankee, and Natti Natasha on “Runaway.”

None of the Jonas Brothers have decided to run away from their homes in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. Nick and Priyanka have been keeping busy in quarantine by making beautiful music together. “I’ve also started the piano—I make my husband teach me,” Priyanka recently told Vogue magazine. “I’ve never played, but I’ve always wanted to learn an instrument, so I make him give me a half-hour or 45-minute lesson every day.”

Joe and Sophie have been enjoying their time together while preparing for the arrival of their first child. Though the Game of Thrones star has yet to verbally confirm her pregnancy, she didn’t have to say much when she and Joe went for a walk on May 12. She showed what looked very much like a baby bump during her romantic stroll.