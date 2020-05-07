Bow down to Queen James! LeBron’s five-year-old daughter, Zhuri, once again stole the show with another expert TikTok dance routine. Watch her slay!

Someone let all the TikTok dancers know that LeBron James‘ five-year-old is coming for their crowns! Zhuri James proved yet again that she’s the reigning TikTok queen when she conquered a choreographed dance with her big brother, Bryce James, 13. Mom Savannah James recorded the kid’s whole routine on Instagram on May 6, and the twosome slayed. The video, which you can watch below, shows Bryce and Zhuri standing side by side in their home while nailing some painstakingly precise choreography. Their routine is set to — get this — a remix of “Dream Dream Dream Dream (Dream Dream)” from The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D. No, really! Taylor Lautner needs to collect those royalties, stat.

The best part of the video may be how serious Zhuri’s taking the whole thing. The little one’s face never changes while she’s dancing. She’s laser-focused and ready to kill it. Oh, and the LeBron cameo is pretty stellar, too. At one point, you can see King James walk through their backyard, wearing a fluffy white bathrobe and a baseball cap. Too good. Savannah captioned the post, “These 2 and these tickity toks,” with lots of crying-laughing emojis. “#JamesGang #BryceMaximus #ZhuriNova”. Her Instagram followers basically worship Zhuri after seeing her latest dance routine.

“How is she soooo good at such a young age? Baby girl plays no games, lol,” one mesmerized fan commented. “Lmao why is she so cool ‼️‼️‼️” a fan wrote, adding heart-eyed emojis. “ZHURI DIDN’T HAVE TO HIT IT THAT HARD BUT SHE DID. We stan Queen.”

The whole James family has been getting in on the TikTok fun during quarantine. Not only did Zhuri master Drake‘s “Toosie Slide”, but she stole the show from her siblings and parents while they danced to MC Hammer‘s “Can’t Touch This” on May 5. They really tried to keep up.