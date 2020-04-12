LeBron James’ Daughter Zhuri, 5, Channels Harley Quinn In A Fierce Red & Gold Outfit

LeBron James’ daughter Zhuri looks to be stealing Margot Robbie’s thunder as the little one expertly channeled her character Harley Quinn in an amazing outfit!

A fashion superstar on the rise! LeBron James, 35, happily gushed about his daughter Zhuri, 5, in an Instagram pic he posted of her on Saturday, April 11. The youngster was slaying, fashion wise, in a Harley Quinn inspired outfit while striking one heck of a fierce pose. Her ensemble consisted of a shiny red and gold jacket, red shorts and a baseball bat that the legendary DC comic book character is known to sport often. Zhuri rocked the number in what appeared to be her family’s living room with their luscious greenery acting as a great backdrop for the pic. “Harley Quinn in the flesh!” the NBA superstar captioned the amazing snap.

LeBron’s time in quarantine has been filled with many heartwarming, upbeat and hilarious moments over the past month. He posted a couple of Instagram stories of his wife Savannah, 33, shaving his beard off during their isolation on Friday, April 10. “I’ve had enough and lost my mind all at the same time!! Now if this ain’t trust I don’t know what is,” he wrote on a mirror video of him in a grooming chair in his bathroom.

The longtime married couple and their kids have also been excelling in the world of dance as they’ve shared a couple of TikTok videos of then busting a move inside their home. They did their thing to Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dolla Sign’s song “Something New” on Sunday, March 22, where he led the way before Savannah and their children Bronny, 15, Bryce, 12, and Zhuri, 5, each took center stage doing their own dance moves.

They are far from the only major celebrities who have been finding ways to keep busy while stuck inside. Rapper Tyga, 30, put his moves on display to “Tootsie Roll” by Drake, 34, days after Chris Brown‘s daughter Royalty, 5, excelled in her own version of it.