At Home With ‘RHOBH’s Teddi Mellencamp: She Reveals The One Item She Can’t Live Without

‘RHOBH’ star Teddi Mellencamp has EXCLUSIVELY revealed the one thing she can’t live without during quarantine, and honestly, we can totally relate.

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills‘ Teddi Mellencamp, 38, is isolating at home in California, as the world continues to battle the COVID-19 outbreak, and she’s quickly learning there are a few things she can’t live without! After all, the new mom to daughter Dove, 2 months, needs to stay hydrated. She’s kept busy by doing family activities along with husband Edwin Arroyave, 43, which she has constantly documented on social media for fans to see. With three other children Slate, 7, Cruz, 5 and Isabella, 12, to keep entertained when homeschool isn’t in session, it’s no wonder the new mom is making sure she’s taking time for herself as well. HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY sat down with the gorgeous new mom and founder of accountability program ALL IN by Teddi about and why her husband won’t stop making fun of her for hogging the fridge!

How are you staying in shape during quarantine? “For me, mentally is the key thing and a jog is where I clear my mind the best. I also do a lot of Peleton classes. And then if you go over @allinbyteddi on my work Instagram we do live workouts 4 days a week for free.”

What did you stock up on? What’s a must have for you? “I’m obsessed with these peppermint waters from Kreation. It’s a situation. My husband’s like one, ‘You need to make your own peppermint water,’ and two, ‘They’re taking up the whole fridge!”

What’s on your quarantine playlist? “I’m such the person that puts on a decade. I go in and I’m like, ‘OK! I want 90s pop today!’ I need a little Hanson in my life!”

What are you binge watching right now? “I feel like I’m really behind on shows because Cruz is not wanting to sleep in his room but I don’t want him in here because there’s baby Dove and it’s a whole [situation], so I haven’t been watching much TV. Of course, I watched Tiger King but that was a couple of weeks ago. I heard Too Hot To Handle is really good and I need to watch it.”