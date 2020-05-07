Malika Haqq Snuggles Up To Newborn Son Ace Flores, 1 Month, In ‘End Of Day’ Selfie: See Pic

Malika Haqq is such a doting mom! The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star just shared another pic of her baby boy — and he’s so cute!

Malika Haqq is loving being a new mom! The 47-year-year old gave birth to her first son Ace Flores on March 14, and has been showering him with love ever since. Khloe Kardashian’s BFF took to Instagram on May 6 to share a selfie of her mini-me after a long day of doting on her little one. “…at the end of the day,” she captioned the snap, in which she wore a grey tee with a stunning makeup look, including lined lips and a smoky eye. Little Ace slept peacefully in her lap, as the mom-of-one got some well-earned time to rest. So sweet!

It comes just a few days after Malika shared a close-up shot of just her little one’s precious face. He upped the adorable factor by wearing a onesie that had a bunch of colorful creations on it with his curly baby hairs taking over the pic! “I thank god,” she captioned the snap that left her fans in an emotional state. “That wittle face,” one wrote while adding, “Wow”. Malika agreed by responding with a single word: “Obsessed.” It was a good day, fashion wise, for her baby boy as the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also showed off a Gucci infant sneaker on her IG stories.

Malika’s popular IG page has been filled with numerous photos of her baby boy (who she shares with her ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis) ever since she gave birth to him on March 14. He was styling and profiling in a pic shared on Monday, April 27, in his super shiny sunglasses! “If I can chill so can you,” she captioned while adding the hashtag #stayhome that encourages others to remain inside during the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. She also, over the course of a couple of days earlier this month, posted pics of her warmly embracing Ace shortly after welcoming him into the world.

“Malika has really always wanted to be a mom and is loving every minute of being with her new son,” a HollywoodLife source dished EXCLUSIVELY on April 2. “She’s a natural and even though it’s from afar right now, she’s getting a ton of support. She’s always been great with kids and enjoyed being an auntie and despite what’s happening in the world, this time is really special to her. Everything’s going great at home so far and she can’t wait to share Ace with her friends and family.”