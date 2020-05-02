Tyler Cameron Gushes Ex Gigi Will Be An ‘Incredible Mother’ After She Confirms Pregnancy With Zayn

Tyler Cameron had nothing but nice things to say about his former fling Gigi Hadid becoming a mother in a new interview.

How kind! Tyler Cameron, 27, said the most precious things about his former fling Gigi Hadid, 25, after word broke that she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, 27. He did this during an interview with Josh Cohen and the Home Team on ESPN West Palm earlier this week where the former Bachelor star thinks she’s going to do A-OK if not better in the world of motherhood. “If anything, I am excited for her, I am happy for her,” he gushed while adding, “She is going to be an incredible mother.” Aww! Tyler also denied the rumor that he is the father of the supermodel’s child during the chat. “No, no, but she is going to be the most incredible mother. She’s a caring, sweet person and she’s going to be amazing.”

This isn’t the first time that Tyler has shut down any speculation that he’s the baby daddy. He did an Instagram Live with his fans on Wednesday, April 29, where one of them dropped the allegation. “Congrats on becoming the father. Gigi is preg,” they wrote. He appeared to respond to their words by simply saying, “Y’all are wrong in the comments. Y’all are terrible.” The studly reality star has had his fair share of women he’s been linked to outside of Gigi over the past year that also include Kylie Jenner‘s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou, 22, and, of course, Hannah Brown, 25.

Gigi finally confirmed the news that she’s pregnant and that Zayn is indeed the dad during a pre-taped appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, April 30. “Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” she revealed.

So many celebs have been announcing their joyous baby news lately! Other A-list stars that are currently expecting include Lea Michele and Zandy Reich, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenengger and Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross. The former Glee star shared her first baby bump photo on Saturday, May 2.