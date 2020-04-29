Tyler Cameron Breaks Silence On Gigi’s Pregnancy News After Fans Speculate He’s The Dad

Tyler Cameron called fans ‘crazy’ after they claimed he was the father of Gigi Hadid’s baby.

Umm… no. Tyler Cameron, 27, shut down fan speculation that he’s the father of Gigi Hadid‘s baby during an Instagram Live chat on Wednesday, April 29. The former Bachelorette contestant appeared to be in a great mood going into his video before things took a quick turn for the worse when someone wrote, “Congrats on becoming the father. Gigi is preg.” He appeared to respond to their words by simply saying, “Y’all are wrong in the comments. Y’all are terrible.” A friend who was with him while the footage was going on asked him what his followers were saying to which he responded with, “I’ll tell you later.” It would make sense that Tyler’s words were about the situation as the other comments that popped during that time frame wouldn’t necessarily elicit such a strong reaction.

It didn’t come as much of a surprise though that at least one person wanted to get his attention over Gigi expecting her first child. The two sparked romance rumors late last summer when they were spotted hanging out together in New York City. They reportedly spilt in October 2019 before he was linked to other sexy women including Kylie Jenner‘s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou, 22, and another former fling… Hannah Brown, 25.

News broke about Gigi being pregnant with rekindled beau Zayn Malik‘s child on Tuesday, April 28. It happened only days after the two celebrated her 25th birthday together at her Pennsylvania farm with her sister Bella Hadid, 23, and their mother Yolanda Hadid, 56. Fans speculated that the bash was also a gender reveal party as they saw blue and pink balloon strings in the background of some of the pics that were posted. It was later reported that the couple is having a girl.

