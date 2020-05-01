Nicki Minaj Fires Back After Fans Accuse Her Of Shading Wendy Williams In New ‘Say So’ Verse

Fans are convinced that Nicki Minaj is throwing shade at Wendy Williams in her verse on Doja Cat’s ‘Say So,’ but the rapper took to Instagram to shut down the speculation.

Nicki Minaj has addressed speculation that her outro verse on the “Say So” remix with Doja Cat is a diss towards Wendy Williams. “The line ain’t about Wendy tho,” Nicki wrote on her Instagram Story during the early hours of May 1. The response came after fans blew up social media with accusations that the rapper was throwing shade at the talk show host with the following lyrics: “Why you talkin’ bout who body fake? With all the fillers in your face, you just full of hate. That real a** ain’t keep your n***a home. Now you lookin’ silly, that’s word to silicone.”

Wendy and her husband, Kevin Hunter, divorced after 20 years of marriage in 2019, so fans were convinced that the lyric about not being able to “keep your n**** home” was a clear shot at Wendy. Over the years, Wendy has not been shy when it comes to commenting on Nicki’s personal life on her talk show. However, it intensified when Nicki got together with Kenneth Petty, who is a registered sex offender. Wendy has brought up Kenneth’s criminal past on her show many times, and in the fall of 2019, Nicki finally fired back during one of her QUEEN Radio shows.

“It’s not about doing your job,” Nicki said. “There are people who report the news, and there are people who do it with an evil intent in their heart. Viciousness. And I pray for you because I know you’re hurting and I know you must be sick and humiliated.” At the time, Nicki also referenced Wendy’s own marital issues, and claimed that the talk show host’s own relationship trouble is why she was so “vicious” toward others. “I really wanted to pray for you today, because look at where you are now in your life,” Nicki continued. “You sat up there being vicious all this time, and you paid for [your] man’s mistress for all these years.”

Wendy’s most recent comments about Nicki and Kenneth were made in March, following Kenneth’s arrest for failing to register as a sex offender in California (he’s registered in New York). “You should’ve never married him,” Wendy warned Nicki. “Now, you’ve ruined your brand again.”