Wendy Williams Drags Nicki Minaj After Kenneth Petty’s Arrest: ‘You Shouldn’t Have Married Him’
Wendy Williams admittedly didn’t have enough time to cover Kenneth Petty’s arrest on her March 10 show — but she got so heated that she made time! The host went off on Nicki Minaj and claimed that she ruined her brand by marrying Kenneth!
Wendy Williams unleashed on Nicki Minaj following the March 4 arrest of her husband Kenneth Petty. Petty was arrested on Wednesday after failing to register as a sex offender in California, the U.S. Marshals confirmed to HollywoodLife at the time. The talk show host, 55 — who’s been known throw shade at the rapper, who’s also retaliated in the past over Wendy’s attacks on her husband — said Nicki has destroyed her reputation over Petty.
“Let me tell you something Nicki, that is going to be my first story tomorrow and I’m going to lead with this — you should’ve never married him,” Wendy said toward the end of her March 10 show. “Now, you’ve ruined your brand, again. You’re never going to stand a chance” with him, Wendy said before she began to list Kenneth’s criminal history.