Wendy Williams Drags Nicki Minaj After Kenneth Petty’s Arrest: ‘You Shouldn’t Have Married Him’

Wendy Williams admittedly didn’t have enough time to cover Kenneth Petty’s arrest on her March 10 show — but she got so heated that she made time! The host went off on Nicki Minaj and claimed that she ruined her brand by marrying Kenneth!

Wendy Williams unleashed on Nicki Minaj following the March 4 arrest of her husband Kenneth Petty. Petty was arrested on Wednesday after failing to register as a sex offender in California, the U.S. Marshals confirmed to HollywoodLife at the time. The talk show host, 55 — who’s been known throw shade at the rapper, who’s also retaliated in the past over Wendy’s attacks on her husband — said Nicki has destroyed her reputation over Petty.

“Let me tell you something Nicki, that is going to be my first story tomorrow and I’m going to lead with this — you should’ve never married him,” Wendy said toward the end of her March 10 show. “Now, you’ve ruined your brand, again. You’re never going to stand a chance” with him, Wendy said before she began to list Kenneth’s criminal history.

Wendy usually covers celebrity headlines in the beginning of her show, but, “apparently, the way the show is going today, we did not have enough time,” she said about Nicki’s husband. Wendy initially said “Nicki’s brother” by mistake and later corrected herself.

(Video credit: The Shade Room/Instagram)

Before Petty’s arrest, his recent legal troubles began on November 15, 2019, when he got pulled over for a traffic stop in Beverly Hills, HollywoodLife confirmed with law enforcement. At the time, he was arrested and released on a $20,000 bond, and that’s when Beverly Hills police determined that Kenneth was a registered sex offender in New York state and that he was not registered as a sex offender in California. — Something residents of that specific state are required to do within a certain amount of time of moving to CA.

Kenneth’s criminal history that Wendy mentioned includes a 1995 conviction for first-degree attempted rape, which stemmed from an incident with a 16-year-old girl in 1994, according to the court documents obtained by HollywoodLife. Kenneth served time in New York state prison for the crime and was required to register as a sex offender in the state.

Despite Kenneth’s legal woes, Nicki is standing by her man, a source told us. The “MEGATRON” rapper has yet to publicly address her husband’s arrest.

“She will likely address it in some way during a future Queen Radio,” the insider said. “But, she would rather have this not to have happened but it is not going to be something that will alter her relationship with him negatively.”