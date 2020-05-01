Ballin’ out! Mason Disick popped up in a TikTok video with Travis Barker’s 16-year-old son Landon with a wad of cold, hard cash.

Mason Disick, 10, may not be on TikTok anymore, but fans are still uncovering some of his videos! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick‘s oldest son appeared in a resurfaced video shared to 16-year-old Landon Barker‘s account on Feb. 1. In the video, the pair rap and dance along to banger “Animal” by $tunna 4 Vegas and DaBaby in a bathroom. Mason had the ultimate accessory for the line about “counting up the money” as he flashed a massive stack of $100 bills!

“They bring me the bag and I count up the money, I walk in the party and rock the party,” DaBaby rapped as Mason fanned the wad of bills in front of his face, showing what appeared to be several thousands of dollars. He then placed the money down on the counter to move his arms along to the TikTok dance, which was shared on Landon’s page as part of the “#ForYouChallenge.” Just like dad Scott, Mason showed off his casual street style in a black Thriller hoodie, while Landon opted for one of influencer Ian Connor‘s exclusive “Born From Pain” sweatshirts and a Gucci belt.

Landon — who is the son of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler — also shared a second video of the pair dancing to “Relationship” by Young Thug and Future. “I know how to make the girls go crazy/When you treat her like your number one baby…” Future rapped as the pair once again busted a move. Mason has become quite the TikTok star over the past few months, and even tag teamed with YouTuber David Dobrik for a dance along with mom Kourtney!

The resurfaced videos — which were filmed months ago — come just weeks after his TikTok account was shut down for violating their terms-of-service: users must be at least 13-years-old, and Mason is only 10. In March, Kourtney also closed Mason’s Instagram account after he went live with fans to answer questions — including the status of his aunt Kylie Jenner‘s relationship with Travis Scott. “I did delete it because Scott and I just felt like he isn’t [old enough],” Kourtney later said on an IG live for Poosh, noting that Mason also didn’t ask permission.

“He’s 10. I think there’s an age limit with Instagram, I think it’s 13,” she also said. Just a day later, however, Mason popped up on his yet-to-be deleted TikTok for another live session with fans!