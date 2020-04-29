Kylie Jenner Claps Back After Hair Stylist Trashes Her Highlights & Says They ‘Need Blending’

The youngest KarJenner sis is quarantined in her mansion, and hit back at a fan who said her highlights ‘need blending’ in a new Instagram video.

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner hit back at a hair stylist who commented on her highlighted locks. The billionaire KarJenner sis took to Instagram on April 18 to share a video of herself walking around her new $36.5 million Holmby Hills mansion with her mini-me Stormi, 2. In the comments section of the clip, which was captioned “a visual representation of how my friends are gonna have to drag me out the first party post quarantine”, a California-based hair colorist criticized the 22-year-old’s tresses. “Kylie, honey you need some blending on that hair,” the fan wrote, to which Kylie responded, “I know bitch it’s been a long day”.

The video showed the mom-of-one carrying the little girl around the house as she alternated between yelling gibberish and giggling. Too cute! It comes as Kylie and her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou, 22, decided to reenact the most iconic moments of Keeping Up With The Kardashians via TikTok videos. The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared them all in one long Apr. 28 Instagram video and it had fans in tears of laughter. The two went all out, with costume changes, word for word dialogue and more. It’s almost scene for scene identical to a 2016 YouTube compilation by fan JayJay Studios, titled “All this times when Kourtney was my favorite Kardashian.”

Kylie even used her older sisters’ voices in the reenactments, while she and Stassie lip synched their lines. It began with the hilarious throwback to when Kourtney, 41, and Khloe Kardashian, 35, were on a trampoline as Koko tried to pull off one of Kourt’s boots, only to get screamed at. “Take off my boot,” Kylie told Stassie while sitting on the sofa. “Oh my god, my boot not my foot!” Ky yelled in horror as Stassie yanked on the big black boot with too much force, just like Koko did to Kourt at the time.

Kylie also recreated one of KUWTK‘s most memorable moments, when Kim Kardashian‘s future husband Kris Humphries spontaneously picked her up and threw her into the ocean off the walkway to their over-water Bora Bora bungalow. In the process, Kim lost one of her diamond earrings, which she claimed was worth $75K, and she ended up in an ugly-cry, tearful fit. “My diamond earring came off in the ocean and now it’s gone,” Kim wailed in the 2011 scene, as Kylie replayed the moment while in a bikini, standing in her pool. Stassie played Kourtney to calmly remind her, “Kim there’s people that are dying.”