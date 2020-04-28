Kylie Jenner Mocks Mom Kris By Mimicking 1 Of Her ‘KUWTK’ Scenes In Hilarious TikTok

In a hilarious new TikTok video, Kylie Jenner poked fun at her mom, Kris, by imitating a 2017 ‘KUWTK’ scene exchange the momager and Kendall Jenner

It’s no secret that the KarJenner girls love poking fun at their mom, Kris Jenner, and the latest sister to take on the task is the youngest of them all, Kylie Jenner. While spending time in quarantine with her bestie, Stassie Karanikolaou, Kylie has been upping her TikTok game, and her most recent video was a re-creation of a Keeping Up With the Kardashians scene from 2017. The scene featured an exchange between Kris and Kendall Jenner, and for the TikTok, Kylie played Kris, and Stassie played Kendall.

In the footage, Kris tells Kendall that she’s wearing cute jeans, and Kendall jokingly responds with, “You’re cute jeans.” Unfortunately, Kris didn’t understand the lingo, and thought Kendall was saying, “Your cute jeans.” “Those are mine?” Kris asked, to which Kendall responded, “No.” At that point, Kris was left even more confused. “Oh, I thought you said your cute jeans,” she explained. “I did,” Kendall said. “YOU ARE cute jeans.” Kylie and Stassie imitated the scene to perfection, right down to the facial expressions.

It’s not the first time that the 22-year-old has poked fun of her family members on TikTok. Earlier this month, she and Kris teamed up to mimic a scene between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. The exes’ “ABCDEFG” fight went viral on the social media app, and Kylie and Kris debuted their imitation of it on April 7. Naturally, it was hilarious!

Earlier this month, Kylie was quarantined at Kris’s Palm Springs house with her daughter, Stormi Webster, ex, Travis Scott, along with Kris and Corey Gamble. However, it seems she has now returned home, where she’s reunited with her bestie, Stassie. Hopefully this means more TikTok videos to come!