Halsey Shows Off Her Natural Freckles In Stunning Instagram Selfie — See Pic

Halsey took in some ‘sun-beams’ and showed off her natural, makeup-free face in a beautiful selfie she posted to Instagram, putting her freckles on full display!

Despite quarantine, Halsey is still getting her daily dose of Vitamin D! The gorgeous singer, 25, stepped outside amidst her self-isolation to take in the rays of the beaming sun on April 26 and shared a photo of herself to her Instagram account. In the image, the “Without Me” songstress posed in front of a white wall wearing an off-the-shoulder red top with white polka dots. Complimenting the retro look, Halsey added a white headband to hold back the strands of her pixie cut hair from getting in her face, while she let her bangs go wild! Without any makeup, Halsey highlighted her freckles across the ridge of her nose and on her cheeks! “Polka dots and sun-beams,” she captioned the stunning picture.

During her time in quarantine, Halsey has remained quite active on social media, and even gave her fans a glimpse of her freckles not too long ago! In an April 13 Instagram selfie, Halsey rocked two little bun-style pigtails and a cozy sweatshirt while enjoying her morning. Halsey’s freckles were front and center in the photo, and her makeup-free look brought out the “Graveyard” singer’s natural beauty to perfection! “A tiny bear craving excitement,” she captioned the au natural photo. Luckily, Halsey did get a bit of excitement in her life during her at-home performance for the JERSEY 4 JERSEY broadcast fundraiser on April 22!

The American Music Award winner appeared on the special TV fundraiser, sponsored by The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund (NJPRF). The organization aims to “fight the medical, social and economic impact of COVID-19,” and Halsey, a native of Edison, NJ, was ready to lend her voice. Halsey gave a soulful rendition of her tune “Finally // beautiful stranger,” which debuted on her January 2020 album, Maniac. Coincidentally, the song is about Halsey’s bond with Dominic Harrison aka Yungblud, 22.

“I was dating Dom,” Halsey shared with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1 podcast in January. “I was really happy. I was really happy with my life. I was thinking about the night that he and I met because I had told the story so many times.” She added, “And every time I told it, it got better and better and better and more romantic and it wasn’t raining but like in the story, the streets are shining wet and I was like, I need to tell this romantic story.”

Halsey and Yungblud went their separate ways in September 2019 but have seemingly reconnected. Indeed, fans have been convinced that Halsey and Yungblud may in fact be in the early stages of rekindling their romance, especially after a flirty comment Yungblud left on Halsey’s April 20 Instagram post, which featured her dance moves. Whether it’s a dancing clip or a picture of Halsey, sans makeup, fans cannot wait to see what she shares on social media next!