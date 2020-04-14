Halsey Shows Off Her Freckles In Stunning Makeup-Free Selfie & Pigtails – See Pic

Halsey has been going au naturel during quarantine & she looked fabulous when she went makeup-free & showed off her freckles on April 13!

With the entire world on lockdown, many celebs are ditching their glam and going for more natural looks which Halsey, 25, just did. The singer took to Instagram on April 13 to post a selfie looking naturally gorgeous with no makeup on. She put her freckles on full display in the photo with the caption, “a tiny bear craving excitement.” Halsey had her jet-black hair parted in the middle in two tiny space buns on either side of her head, while her curly baby hairs framed her forehead. As for glam, Halsey chose not to wear any makeup, putting her gorgeous freckles on full display. She even showed off a pimple that she had on her forehead, proving celebrities are just like us.

Halsey is just one of the many stars to let themselves go natural during the quarantine. Selena Gomez, 27, stepped out in LA on April 1 rocking no makeup and her hair up into a messy bun. She chose not to wear any makeup, letting her gorgeous natural face speak for itself. As for her outfit, she threw on a pair of light blue drawstring sweatpants with a tight white cropped Vanna Youngstein Cara Mia Tank and a pair of Puma Rs-X3 Plas Tech Sneakers. She rocked the matching sweatshirt which she held up to cover her face.

Gabrielle Union, 47, opted to let her real hair down on April 2 when she showed off her natural, short curly hair in an Instagram video, which sees her pulling at her super tight curls.

We absolutely love seeing celebs going makeup-free and you can click through the gallery above to see all of the stars going au naturel!