Dog Chapman’s GF Francie Frane Professes Her Love For Him & Posts New PDA Pic

It’s official! Dog the Bounty Hunter’s girlfriend Francie Frane is in love with him and is shouting it to the world via her Instagram. It comes after the reality star professed his love for her in a very public way.

Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman‘s girlfriend Francie Frane has professed her love for the 67-year-old reality star, 10 months after the death of his beloved wife Beth Chapman. On Apr. 27, she thanked God for bringing her Duane, as she lost her husband Bob just a few months before Beth died, leaving the two widowers. Francie shared an IG photo from a page of her journal where she wrote about what a blessing it was having Dog come into her life. It comes two days after Dog publicly shared that he’s totally in love with Francie.

Devout Christian Francie captioned it, “Isaiah 61:3 To bestow on them a crown of beauty instead of ashes, the oil of gladness instead of mourning and a garment of praise instead of a spirit of despair. @duanedogchapman I love you,” she wrote. It comes just four days after Francie posted a PDA pic holding hands with Duane while walking her dog via her Instragram page on Apr. 23. Then on Apr. 25, Duane shared a photo of Francie and wrote next to it, “I scream & Cry Beth where are you why did you leave me then I look up & see you Francie & the pain turns to a smile I LOVE YOU WOMAN!!” Two days later, she is publicly reciprocating the feeling.

Francie’s journal entry reads: “You never know how strong you are until strong is the only choice you have. So you cling to God and to his word with all your might because it’s all you know to do. Then one day I looked up from the ashes and there you stood. Wow God!”

Things really seemed meant to be for Dog and Francie to find each other. He had moved back from Hawaii to Colorado last summer following Beth’s June 2019 passing due to throat cancer. He called Francie’s husband to do some landscaping work on his property, only for Colorado rancher Francie to inform Dog that her husband has passed away shortly before Beth, leaving them both widowers. The two then leaned on each other through their shared grief, began going to church three times a week, and grew closer and closer. Duane’s family has given Francie their stamp approval, with his daughter Lyssa, 32, revealing on March 22, “They are both so happy together and they are good for each other.”