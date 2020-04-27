‘Teen Mom OG’ Preview: Cheyenne Makes A Tough Decision About Her Future With Matt

‘Teen Mom OG’s Cheyenne Floyd had her ups and downs with Matt Walker. In the show’s upcoming episode, she reveals the decision she made about her boyfriend in order to put daughter Ryder first.

Cheyenne Floyd, 27, and boyfriend Matt Walker have split, and Teen Mom OG viewers will get to see the reason why they decided to break up in the new Apr. 28 episode of the MTV show. In a preview clip EXCLUSIVE to Hollywoodlife.com, Cheyenne says in a voice over, “Since I got back from Thailand, I’ve been trying to figure out my priorities. I’ve been talking to Matt off camera, I’ve finally made a decision about our future.” Rumors about Cheyenne and Matt going their separate ways began to swirl in Nov. of 2019, following a Sept. 2019 cast trip to the SE Asian nation.

“Matt and I are no longer together,” Cheyenne tells her sister R Kyle Lynn over dinner after she asks what’s going on between the two. She questions Cheyenne if she’s okay, and the MTV star responds, “Yeah. This wasn’t a conversation that just happened in one day. I feel like we tried to work at it. Like, we attempted to fix what I thought were problems or he thought were problems, but nothing’s getting fixed. We’d have a good day then argue the next day.” Cheyenne then goes on to reveal how it was affecting the way she parented her two-year-old daughter Ryder Wharton by her ex, MTV’s The Challenge star Cory Wharton.

“For me as a mother, I can’t be put into this negative space and go and parent well,” Cheyenne explains. “And still going back to his move and stuff. I felt like put on the spot when he moved. It made me kind of like taken aback cause I explained to him a million times I’m not doing what I did in my past relationships. I’m not going to move someone in and I’m not going to move out. It wasn’t going to happen that way.” Matt moved to Southern California to be with Cheyenne, but his apartment plans fell though. He then wanted to move in with Cheyenne and Ryder, but she wasn’t down for it, although she did allow him to stay with her during his apartment hunt.

“I had to make the decision that I had to cut the negativity out of my life to be able to be a better mom. I’m just going to focus on myself, my businesses, raising Ryder and my family and that’s all I can do,” Cheyenne continues. She adds that Ryder hasn’t asked and hasn’t noticed that Matt has not been around and that Cheyenne “takes that as a sign.” When her sister asks if she’ll be open to dating, Cheyenne bluntly responded, “No. I don’t want to go on a date. I don’t want anyone to look at me. I’m not shaving my legs or my vagina.” Whoa, she’s all-in on not finding another man.