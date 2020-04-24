Miley Cyrus, Lucy Hale & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week – Quarantine Edition

Despite another week in quarantine, some of our fave stars stepped out for fresh air while rocking casual outfits & we rounded up the best dressed celebrities of the week!

The coronavirus pandemic has shown the true colors of some of our favorite celebrities and during quarantine, the stars have been ditching their glam for more casual outfits. Miley Cyrus, 27, grabbed coffee in LA on April 23 with boyfriend Cody Simpson, when she rocked an edgy ensemble. She threw on a pair of mid-rise baggy New Girl Order Camouflage Joggers paired with a simple black Re/Done the Classic Tee. She accessorized her look with a messy bun, a Gucci Face Mask, and black leather Gucci Leon Boots.

Lucy Hale, 30, has managed to continue wearing jeans during quarantine and she walked her dog in LA on April 21 when she threw on a pair of high-waisted baggy dark wash straight leg jeans with a blue and white striped sweater tucked into the front. She topped her look off with a pair of cream Vans Sk8-Hi Sneakers, Ray-Ban Rb3016 Clubmaster Sunglasses, and a gray bandana around her neck.

Jennifer Lopez, 50, was out in Miami on April 21 when she rocked a head-to-toe white ensemble. She showed off her insanely toned legs in a pair of high-waisted Valentino White Shorts styled with a Night Night by Jonathan Simkhai Lace Bralette in Champagne. She draped a white sweater over her shoulders and accessorized her look with a pair of Quay Jezabell Sunglasses, white Alexander McQueen Oversized Sole Sneakers, Jennifer Zeuner Large Ciara Hoop Earrings, and a Lana Jewelry Flawless Cross Pendant Necklace.

Kate Middleton, 38, stepped out in England on April 23 to support #clapforcarers, when she donned a gorgeous button-down blue Ghost Anouk Floral Midi Dress. She accessorized her look with a perfect blowout and a pair of Accessorize Polly Petal Drop Earrings.

There were so many other fabulous casual outfits the celebs have been wearing and you can click through the gallery above to see them all!