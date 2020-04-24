Khloe Kardashian’s Lips Look Bigger Than Ever In Throwback Pics From Her ‘Glam Days’

Khloe Kardashian is feeling nostalgic! The Good American founder flashed the camera a seductive kissy face in these gorgeous throwback photos.

Khloe Kardashian, 35, is already missing getting all dolled up! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared two stunning selfies from an old photoshoot and looked absolutely flawless. Khloe’s lips were plumper and more defined than ever as she gave the camera a kissy face, rocking a nude lipstick with a glossy frost finish. “Good morning! Good morning! The sun is shining!” she captioned the April 24 post, quoting the iconic song from 1952’s Singing In The Rain. The song is iconically performed by Hollywood legends Debbie Reynolds, Gene Kelly and Donald O’Connor in the film, and is still the perfect upbeat tune to start your morning!

“If you know than you know… Flashback to glam days,” Khloe added to her caption in brackets. True‘s mom was giving us serious Barbie doll vibes as she kept her blonde hair in a half ponytail, showing off her golden bronzed complexion. The camera was loving her golden eye shadow with subtle smokey bronze, amplified by an Ariana Grande-esque winged liner. The Good American founder sported the hot pink Austin Top by Frankie’s Bikinis, along with a large pair of hold hoop earrings and diamond necklace that read, “Mommy.” How sweet!

She went on to tag her hair guru Andrew Fitzsimons and makeup artist Ash Holm, who also posted the photos. “I miss my work wife!!!! Throwback to when I was allowed to touch people’s hair…. @KhloeKardashian in a sleek half up moment,” he wrote. Ash also went on to post a selfie from the shoot, writing, “Times like this will make you realize that being busy is a blessing ! I miss my crew so much.”

Khloe’s family and friends, including sister Kourtney, 40, and mom Kris, 64, were loving the photos! “That’s my song… every morning,” Kourt commented, while proud momager Kris gushed, “Oh you are GORGEOUS!!” Kylie’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou, 22, added “Oh hiiiii gorgeous!!!!”

On her Instagram story, the Kardashian Konfidential author revealed that she was dolled up for a shoot with sonic toothbrush brand Burst Oral Care. Khloe, clad in a baby pink satin robe, showed off her pearly whites as she brushed away with the brands’ rose gold model. “Who’s ready to try the @burstoralcare #BurstToothbrushChallenge? Keeping my teeth extra white and healthy,” she wrote over the video, which was set to Kanye West and Ant Clemons song “Water.