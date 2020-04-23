Cameron Diaz hasn’t shared an IG selfie since 2016. But she finally posted one while in lockdown, looking so stunning with a bright red lip just before she did an Instagram live with her makeup artist BFF.



She’s back! Cameron Diaz, pretty much retired from being a Hollywood actress in 2014. Ever since she hasn’t made a single film and has lived her life on the down-low with husband of five years, Good Charlotte musician Benji Madden, 41. She’s even stayed fairly clear of social media when it comes to selfies…until now. The the gorgeous blonde made a triumphant return to Instagram on Apr. 22, sharing her first selfie since 2016. The 47-year-old did it to promote an Instagram live session that afternoon with her longtime makeup artist Gucci Westman, which you can watch above.

Cameron looked so gorgeous, rocking a bright red lip and rosy blush on her high cheekbones. She had on light grey eye makeup and mascara, all of which she did herself since she’s in lockdown due to the coronavirus with Benji and their baby daughter Raddix. Cam was wearing a high-neck white sweater and had her blonde hair pulled back in a high, loose pony tail. That made it all the more fun for two of her pet birds — a parakeet and a budgie — to play atop her head in her locks. She appeared to be in their large cage, while greenery outside could be seen in the background.

“I learned this casual red lip look from @gucciwestman. I think I’ve pulled it off here…join us for more makeup tips and some reminiscing about our 25 years of making images together…We’ll be on IG Live today at 4:30pst! See you all there,” Cam captioned the pic. Her famous friends were floored to see her back with a selfie after years of not sharing her looks. Cameron’s Charlie’s Angels co-star Drew Barrymore commented, “There she is!” while Gwyneth Paltrow wrote, “SHES BAAAAAACK.” Cam’s husband Benji left a series of heart emojis and smiling faces with hearts for eyes. Cam’s last IG post was on Jan. 3, 2020, which was a statement announcing Raddix’s surprise arrival. She went completely silent on Instagram from late 2016 to early 2019, with zero posts.

Cam’s last selfie came on election day, Nov. 8, 2016, where she was rocking a big smile, a dark blue denim shirt and an “I Voted” sticker. “I voted today for the country I want to live in… a country where there is equality, inclusion, acceptance and freedom that EVERY American deserves…Please go out and vote for the America you want to live in,” she wrote in the caption. Hopefully we won’t have to wait another three-and-a-half-years for the Cam’s next selfie.