Britney Spears Shows off Her Ripped Abs In Short Shorts While Dancing Around her Living Room

Britney Spears is dancing the days away in quarantine! The pop princess posted another workout video to Instagram, this time showing off her dance and karaoke skills while wearing a sports bra and hot pants.

We stan a relatable queen. Britney Spears gave her fans a glimpse into what life’s like for her during quarantine, and even the Princess of Pop is getting a little stir crazy. Britney, 38, revealed that she’s passing the time by jamming out to her favorite songs, binging her favorite movies, and keeping up her daily dance workouts. She gifted her Instagram followers with a new dance video on April 19, that combined her expert moves with a newfound love: karaoke! “Yes folks you end up doing karaoke by yourself when you’re that bored… singing to George Michael!!!!!” Britney captioned her video, which showed her twirling, and twirling, and twirling to “Freedom ’90”. For the cute clip, she rocked a tiny, pink sports bra and short shorts, showing off those famous abs. She divulged that she’s really been spending a ton of time catching up on her favorite Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore flick.

“It’s what you do after watching Ghost for the fifth time while eating a creamsicle on the couch,” Britney joked, using the shrug emoji. “It’s called just being yourself and that’s really all we can be!!!!” She went on to urge her fans to keep themselves, and others, safe during the pandemic: “Play on, drive safe, wash your hands, wear your mask… and take care of your body!!!! PS oh and don’t forget to have fun!!!!!!!!” She ended by calling her sped-up, wild video her “version of Snapchat.” Sign us up! Another recent dance video from Britney got the internet in a frenzy. You know which one we’re talking about. She was getting down to ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake‘s song!

“I know we had one of the world’s biggest breakups 20 years ago …… but hey the man is a genius !!!! Great song JT,” Britney captioned the April 15 post showing her shimmying to his 2018 track, “Filthy”. Cue the collective internet meltdown.

Britney’s shoutout didn’t come out of the blue, though. A source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the exes have actually stayed in touch over the past two decades, and that they’re pretty “cool” with each other.