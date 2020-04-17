Tiny’s Daughter, Zonnique, Admits Heiress, 4, Is Begging Her Mom To Have Another Baby

Could baby number 5 be on the way for Tiny Harris? The singer’s daughter spoke to HollywoodLife exclusively about their growing family.

Tiny Harris is already a mom-of-four — but if her daughter Heiress, 4, gets her way, there might be a fifth on the way! Tiny’s oldest daughter Zonnique Pullins, 24, told HollywoodLife exclusively that her baby sis was “begging” her mom to have another bub. “I’m hoping that they don’t have any more,” she admitted. “My mom, I don’t know what it is about her but she’s always had baby fever randomly. So, you know it’s possible. But I’m really hoping that Heiress is our last sibling coming from our parents.” Zonnique said her youngest sibling has been showing their mom videos of cute babies in an attempt to convince her to have a fifth child.

“Heiress wants a sibling though, she has been saying that,” Zonnique added. “She has been saying she wants a baby, because babies are so cute. She shows my mom videos of babies and says she wants one because they’re just so cute. So, she may get my mom to have another baby, you never know.” The T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle star, who is about to drop two new singles, also opened up about life in quarantine with her family. “I’m handling it pretty well, and if I leave the house, I go to my mom’s house,” she said.

“I feel like her and my pops [Zonnie Pullins] are definitely the ones that are not handling it well. My mom has had guests over every day. She’s like ‘I’m not leaving the house’, but she has all types of people coming in to play games with her. And my pops is going to the studio every day, so I’m just like, maybe I should just go outside because they’re not giving good examples.” Zonnique also revealed her 11-year-old brother Major has been staying at his grandma’s house. “Major doesn’t even want to go to my mom’s house because he told my grandma that she has too many people over. He doesn’t want to leave the house,” she said.

Zonnique and Heiress have also been spending their time in quarantine upping their Tik Tok game. “I think the cutest thing that she’s done this week would definitely be teaching me the ‘Savage’ dance,” Zonnique told HL. “She’s been teaching everybody Megan Thee Stallion’s Savage Dance, and she calls me every morning now on my mom’s phone. She called me early in the morning on FaceTime and asked if I can come see her. She’s a TikTok head.” The new season of VH1’s hit series T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle returned on, April 13 at 9PM ET/PT with the most climatic season yet.