Megan Thee Stallion was getting down to this 90’s classic by Joe as she showed her curves and dance moves in just a crop top and undies!

Megan Thee Stallion, 25, has moves for days! The rapper posted a hilarious video of herself cooking at home while getting down to Joe‘s classic slow jam “All The Things (Your Man Won’t Do)” on Thursday, April 17. Meg looked so sexy as she showed off her curves and toned body in a fitted red crop top and black underwear, singing every lyric word-for-word of the 1997 hit! “Quarantine megs,” she captioned the video, which also revealed her flawless makeup free complexion! Naturally, she added a tears of joy emoji and proved she was laughing right along with us.

The sexy song appeared on Joe’s second album, All That I Am, and gained popularity from the soundtrack to the Wayans Bros. film Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood back in the day. The Houston native — born Megan Jovon Ruth Pete — was obviously living for the throwback tune as she lip synced right along and showed off her belly button ring. “Tell me what kind of man/Would treat his woman so cold,” the song played, as Megan fiddled with her stir fry. She then left the mystery dish on the stove to cook as she turned around to give the camera her all!

“Treat you like you’re nothin’/When you’re worth more than gold,” she continued singing along, with her hair in a casual, messy bun. The next part of the song really got the hip-hop star moving, as she twerked it out to the line “a hundred million dollar treasure/I’ll give the world to make you mine,” and even threw in the opening move from her viral TikTok “Savage” challenge!

Her celebrity friends and followers couldn’t get enough of the at-home karaoke session, and took to the comments to show some love! “You are fire everything you do!! Keep blazing us @theestallion,” supermodel Naomi Campbell wrote. Singer Sza added, “Jesus it’s the la la la la la for me,” prompting Megan to write back, “lmao,” while rapper G-Eazy simply commented with three fire emojis! It was cute to see the “No Limit” rapper interact with Meg once again, as the pair had a pretty flirty moment on Instagram just a few months ago where he kissed her! One fan was transported right back to the Wayans Bros. comedy, writing “I can never listen to this song without thinking about the ‘don’t be a menace’ toe sucking scene,” while another said the song was their “favorite” of all time.