Millie Bobby Brown took to Instagram to share an upbeat video of herself performing the famous ‘Hannah Montana’ hoedown dance that Miley Cyrus performed over 10 years ago and it was truly impressive.

Millie Bobby Brown, 16, took Hannah Montana fans way back with her latest Instagram post! The actress shared a video of herself showing off incredible moves when she did the popular “Hoedown Throwdown” dance that Miley Cyrus, 27, made popular with Hannah Montana: The Movie in 2009, and it was awesome to see! In the clip, the Stranger Things star is wearing a tie dye T-shirt and light pink sweatpants and she has some of her hair up in two pigtails. Miley’s song can be heard playing in the background and she puts her phone and a drink down on the pavement outside before running onto a grass area and busting out the hoedown moves, including a cartwheel and a shake of the hips. “still remember my hoedown throwdown @mileycyrus 😘 #number1fan,” Millie captioned the clip and also added an adorable photo of herself as a little girl posing a pink cowboy hat, a denim vest and shorts, and boots.

Millie’s fans were quick to comment on her cute video and throwback pic and they couldn’t help reminisce with her. “miley cyrus old music brings back memories man 😌,” one follower wrote while another wrote, “millie and miley : a duo i can get behind 💪🏻💋.” Others complimented her on her moves. “You go girl!” one wrote while another gushed about “loving” her dance.

It’s great to see Millie making the most of her time in quarantine as well as her fans’ love and support. Before the coronavirus pandemic kept everyone inside, the young beauty celebrated her 16th birthday on Feb. 19, proving she’s growing up and doing it well! She was a true stunner at the 2020 SAG Awards in Jan. when she showed up to the event in a white wrap dress over cropped white slacks. She also wore white heels and had her long straight hair down and parted in the middle. Her sense of style and look seems to indicate she has a fashion sense that’s decades beyond her age and we look forward to seeing more from her once quarantine’s over!

We’ll be on the lookout to see what else Millie comes up with while in quarantine. Her posts have been nothing but fun and entertaining!