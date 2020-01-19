Millie Bobby Brown, 15, Looks Super Sophisticated In An All-White Ensemble At 2020 SAG Awards

Nothing strange about this look! Millie Bobby Brown, 15, ruled the red carpet at the 2020 SAG Awards in a white wrap dress and pants that left her looking like an utter angel.

The moment Millie Bobby Brown stepped onto the red carpet at the 2020 SAG Awards, it was clear that she’s become one of the biggest style stars of her generation! The Stranger Things star, 15, looked gorgeous when she arrived at the awards show in her latest and greatest ensemble: a high-low wrap dress over cropped slacks. Millie is just a teenager, but her sense of style is decades beyond her age. Her all-white look is just another example of that. Seriously, though; who else would rock Louis Vuitton and Cartier on a red carpet at 15 years old? The detailing on Millie’s outfit from the Paris fashion house is impeccable.

The long-sleeved dress is almost blazer like, with puffed shoulders, cinched in at the waist with a smart belt. Without the pants, the dress would likely be a “fashion don’t,” but the combination of straight, cropped slacks and the voluminous skirt keeps everything fresh and young. White, point-toe pumps are the perfect pairing. She accessorized with a flower brooch (in white, duh), and some fabulous jewelry: the Cartier Essential Lines necklace, covered in diamonds and set in platinum, and the Étincelle de Cartier diamond and platinum ring. She kept her new, long hair stick-straight and slicked back behind her ears. Her makeup was simple, just a brown smokey eye and a nude lip.

Millie was at the Screen Actors Guild Awards with her co-stars to rep Stranger Things, which is up for three awards this year: Best Ensemble in a Drama Series, Best Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series, and Best Actor in a Drama Series (David Harbour). Each time that they attend the show together, Millie always looks absolutely adorable. For the 2018 SAG Awards, she went with a super fun outfit, rocking a pair of white Chucks with a ballerina-pink minidress, complete with a train. She put her hair in baby buns a la No Doubt-era Gwen Stefani.

More recently, though, she stunned on the red carpet at the 2019 Beauty Inc. Awards, looking so grown up with her hair in a sleek updo. She looked chicer than people twice her age in an olive green, silk midi dress, a matching blazer, and black ankle booties. And to think, we wore too much eyeliner, jelly bracelets, and graphic tees when we were her age.