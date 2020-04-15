‘American Idol’s Laine Hardy Admits Katy Perry Will Be A ‘Great Mom’: I Have ‘Good Mom Vibes For Her

After getting to know Katy Perry on last season of ‘American Idol,’ Laine Hardy is confident that the singer will be an amazing mother — and he told us all about it in an EXCLUSIVE interview.

Season 17 American Idol winner, Laine Hardy, opened up to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about Katy Perry’s pregnancy. Katy was a judge on American Idol when Laine won the show, so he’s certainly gotten to know her pretty well, and he had nothing but great things to say about her future as a mother. “For all the time that I spent around her and how she instructed things, I think she is going to be a great mom!” Laine admitted. “She is going to be great at it. She’ll be taking care of a baby AND doing American Idol. She’s going to be good at it. I have good mom vibes for her!”

It’s been nearly a year since Laine was named the winner of the reality singing competition, and he thrilled his fans with two brand new songs, “Ground I Grew Up On” and “Let There Be Country,” on April 10. As he embarks on his career off the show, though, he’s still keeping some important advice in mind from Katy and the other Idol judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. “Over the past year, the stuff that stuck with me the most was to just keep going,” Laine revealed. “There will be ups and downs, but don’t give up and just keep doing what you are doing!”

As for Laine’s own personal life, he made it clear that his focus is on the music right now. “I’m focused on my career and stuff like that,” he explained. “I don’t like to make it public that much when it comes to my dating life, but I’m just working on my career and future right now. I’m 19 years old, so there’s plenty of time for that other stuff down the road.”

Laine’s new songs are available to buy or download right now. Meanwhile, Katy will be virtually appearing on the rest of the season of American Idol, along with Luke, Lionel, Ryan Seacrest and Bobby Bones. The remaining contestants will sing from their homes for America’s votes amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The virtual episodes will air Sundays at 8:00 p.m. on ABC, beginning on April 26.