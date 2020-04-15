At Home With Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon: ‘Bachelor’ Stars Reveal Their Guilty Food Pleasures

Ashely Iaconetti and Jared Haibon revealed how they’ve been handling quarantine eight months after their wedding! They dished on listening to The Weeknd, binge-watching ‘The Sinner,’ and even eating ‘pasta every night!’

It’s been a whirlwind year for Bachelor alums Ashely Iaconetti, 32, and Jared Haibon, 31, but quarantining together during a global pandemic was something they definitely didn’t see coming! The couple, whose on-agin, off-again relationship was chronicled on Bachelor In Paradise, finally wed in August 2019 surrounded by loving family, friends a number of familiar Bachelor Nation members! Since their nuptials, Ashley and Jared have wholly embraced married life, and are already planning for their future. Right now, however, the couple is staying safely at home observing safety precautions amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Luckily, the newly weds have had plenty to do to keep themselves occupied! We caught up with the pair, who dished on what they’re binge-watching, listening to, and their favorite guilty pleasure food!

What are you binge-watching? Jared: I’m not of a big “binge-watch” guy. I have difficulty sitting down in one spot for more than a couple hours. You can probably imagine how I’m doing during this quarantine. However, we did watch Don’t F*** With Cats for the first time and it was great! Three hours is about as much binging as I can handle. Ashely: I recently binged watched seasons one and two of The Sinner. It was such a fun psychological puzzle.

What are you doing to workout or stay fit at home? Jared: We have a treadmill here so I’ve been running about every other day. Doing push-ups, sit ups; whatever I can, really. It’s hard to find the motivation though. I’m the type of guy who needs to go to the gym in order to find the motivation to workout. Needless to say the next month or so will be a test. Ashley: I like to consider our mile dog walk each day exercise. I went on my dad’s Pelaton a couple of times and I need to do it more.

What are you at home quarantine essentials/ what did you stock up on? Jared: I love Maple Brown Sugar Oatmeal so we have a few boxes in the pantry. Coffee, because I need my coffee every morning. Other than that I’m pretty easy. We got a lot of frozen vegetables, pasta, things that will last a while in case this quarantine lasts for two months or longer. I also bought a big thing of protein powder to try to get some protein in my system. Ashely: I could have pasta every night and by the amount we have, I can probably do that.

What’s on your Quarantine playlist? Jared: Anything Rob Thomas or Matchbox 20, obviously. I’ve been listening to a lot of The Weeknd. His song “Heartless” is awesome. Eminem‘s new album Music To Be Murdered By. Weirdly enough movie soundtracks tend to relieve stress for me. So I’ve been listening to a lot of Hans Zimmer, James Horner, Thomas Newman and other movie composers. But I also listen to a lot of podcasts. Chris D’Elia’s, Bill Burr’s and Joe Rogan’s mostly. Ashley: I introduced Jared to Chris D’Elia’s podcast. That guy understands my soul. I’ve been reading Elton John’s memoir, Me, so I feel like I’m going to have an Elton listening party some day this week. It’s cool to get to know the history behind all the songs.

There are plenty of stars staying safely indoors during this uncertain time, just like Jared and Ashley! Check out more from our At Home With… series and stay safe and be well!