‘RHOC’ Alum Vicki Gunvalson’s Daughter Brianna Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Vicki Gunvalson is going to be a grandmother again! The former ‘RHOC’ just took to Instagram to share the happy announcement!

Congratulations are in order for the Gunvalson clan! Vicki Gunvalson, 58, just shared the news that her daughter Brianna Culberson, 33, is expecting another baby! The former Real Housewives of Orange County star shared the sweetest image of five safety pins representing the family. Two larger ones, for proud parents Brianna and Ryan, and two little safety pins, for their kids Troy and Owen, were placed alongside a fifth little one for the new baby. “Couldn’t be more excited to announce #3 is on its way. Congratulations Briana and Ryan. #pregnant #baby#3 #prayforhealthybaby,” Vicki captioned the image.

Vicki re-posted the sweet pic from her son-in-law Ryan’s Instagram, who also used it to make an announcement of his own! “With all the bad news going on in the world hopefully this brings a smile to your face (even if it’s behind a mask),” he wrote. Brianna’s husband went on to spill that they’re expecting their child this fall! “November can’t come soon enough!” he exclaimed. The news comes just two days after Brianna celebrated her 33rd birthday in quarantine with her husband and kids.

Vicki’s friends and followers flooded her comments with congratulatory messages, including RHOBH star Kyle Richards. “So cute!!!” Kyle gushed. Vicki’s fiancee Steve Lodge also sweetly wrote, “Vicki 3 vs Steve 5,” hilariously adding, “You have some catching up to do Lucy.” RHOC fans were also sure to show some love! “Congrats to you and your family Vickie. You are my favorite on your show. Would love to go on a girl’s night out with you ladies,” @melfunnell posted. “How exciting to add to your beautiful family! Your 2 grandsons are so handsome so only can imagine what this little will look like. Ryan and Briana make beautiful kiddos,” @charmainedunn also added.

Although California is currently under a Stay-At-Home order, Brianna is a healthcare professional and has been working as a nurse through her pregnancy. “I get my wife back tomorrow morning! 4 of the last 5 nights she’s had to work the ER,” Ryan shared in a post from Mar. 17. “I’m really not jealous of her job but super grateful there’s people that’ll do it! #nursesrule,” he also added.