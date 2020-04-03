‘RHOC’s Vicki Gunvalson Postpones Wedding With Steve Lodge Amid Worldwide Crisis

Vicki Gunvalson updated HollywoodLife on her new wedding plans in an EXCLUSIVE interview! The ‘RHOC’ star was originally going to walk down the aisle to tie the knot with Steve Lodge in April.

Vicki Gunvalson, 58, has pulled the plug on her wedding with Steve Lodge — for now. The Real Housewives of Orange County star confirmed the sad news in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife during our Instagram Live session on April 2. We asked the Bravo star if she’s still in the midst of wedding planning, despite the coronavirus pandemic cancelling everything from Coachella to Wimbledon. “No. We’re doing nothing. I told him the wedding’s off. We’re doing nothing,” Vicki told us.

Don’t worry — the wedding is not off off. Vicki meant that she’s simply postponing the nuptials! “I’m still engaged,” she clarified during our Instagram Live session. “But, we were going to go get married in April and try to get as many of our six kids together and all of that.” Vicki has two children, daughter Briana Culberson, 32, and son Michael Wolfsmith, 35, while Steve has four grown children of his own.

Vicki couldn’t give us the rescheduled date for the wedding. “We’re still going to get married,” the Bravo star added, but said she’s not “rushing to get down the aisle right now.” Anyways, it hasn’t been that long since Steve popped the question in April of 2019. For now, business is the number one priority for Vicki, who’s the owner of COTO Insurance and Financial Services. “There’s a lot more I’ve got to do which is keep this business and my staff who’s not here right now,” she explained.

Amid this pandemic, Vicki is also investing her energy into her new podcast Whoop It Up with Vicki! Ironically, it’s a business venture the Bravo star would’ve never predicted for herself! “I said I would never do a podcast because I didn’t really understand who would listen to a podcast because I work all day and the last thing I’m going to do is listen to a podcast,” Vicki told us, amused. She continued, “This podcast is a whole new world for me and so I think I’ve done six right now. We’ve got a couple in the bank. I just launched today — Terra and Debra Newell [who inspired the true crime series Dirty John].”

Vicki’s new podcast and upcoming wedding just goes to show that she’s entering a new era. The longtime “Real Housewife” announced her departure from RHOC in Jan. 2020, after starring on the show for 14 years!