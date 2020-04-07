Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Consoles Herself In Quarantine In A Bikini & Sipping Rosé

Stassie Karanikolaou took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of herself relaxing outside in a pink bikini and holding a glass of wine, making the most of her time in quarantine.

Stassie Karanikolaou, 22, is not letting her time in quarantine get her down! The BFF of Kylie Jenner, 22, shared a new pretty pic of herself on Instagram that shows her taking full advantage of relaxing outside as she isolates from others like so many other Americans due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the photo, she is showing off her toned body in a light pink bikini and laying back on a lounge chair while holding a glass of rosé wine. She has her hair up and is wearing lightly shaded sunglasses as well as hoop earrings. “rosé all day,” she cheekily captioned the post.

It didn’t take long for fans to comment on her eye-catching photo once it as posted. “Wow!” one follower wrote while another called her “stunning” and posted three heart-eyed emojis. “Stay home safe,” a third advised and a fourth wrote that she was “cute.”

Stassie’s latest pic and response proves she’s definitely made a name for herself and is enjoying every minute of it. She’s often seen out and about with her self-made billionaire friend Kylie so the quarantine that the coronavirus pandemic is causing must be hard to be away! She was recently spotted in one of Kylie’s YouTube videos in which she played a game of “Who’s Most Likely To…” with Kylie and some of Kylie’s other close pals. The girls answered random questions about who out of their group would most likely do whatever was on a card they picked out from a fish bowl. They shared many laughs and revelations while answering, including the fact that they all thought Kylie would be the one most likely to have a baby next.

We hope to see more amazing photos from Stassie soon and we’re so glad to know she’s enjoying her days and staying safe!