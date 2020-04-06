Tyler Cameron Claps Back After Fans Accuse Him Of Not Being Good For Hannah Brown

Tyler Cameron didn’t hold back when fans of Hannah Brown insinuated that her former ‘Bachelorette’ suitor wasn’t right for her, even going as far as to accuse him of ‘acting like a total jerk!’

On April 4, Tyler Cameron was ready to defend himself on Instagram against critics who accused him of not being good enough for Hannah Brown. The former Bachelorette runner-up, 27, responded to two comments — one on his own post — that seemingly called him out and made accusations about his personality. One comment read, “Move on people .. Hannah will choose the perfect guy for her one day it’s not Tyler .. and the crew is boring without her. Her and Ryan [Cameron] and Matt [James] were the best.” Tyler, unbothered by the statement, clapped back at the Bachelorette fan. “How many cats do you have,” the former Bachelorette star quipped back.

Of course, that wasn’t the only heat Tyler faced on the ‘Gram. Another user scathingly commented, “Tyler probably won’t read this, but I’m sorry you definitely have 2 personalities. The dear sweet one on ‘The Bachelor’ and the one who is acting like a total jerk. Hannah probably couldn’t get away from you fast enough.” Tyler quickly retorted, “Looks like we got another cat lady on our hands.” Fans had reason to believe Tyler and Hannah’s relationship had gone to being more than just friends when they were quarantining together in Tyler’s hometown of Juniper, FL. The former Bachelorette, 25, was hunkered down with Tyler, his brother, Ryan, friend Matt, and pals Kate Dooley, Olivia Faria, Jacob Laham, Mollie Foertmeyer. The group chronicled their time together on TikTok and Instagram, which lead fans to believe that Tyler and Hannah’s behavior was getting quite flirty.

In a number of posts, Tyler and Hannah appeared incredibly close and in good spirits. One clip shared to the “quarantine crew’s” TikTok even saw Tyler appearing quite excited at the thought of getting to kiss Hannah again over a round of spin the bottle! Even prior to the pair’s time in quarantine, Hannah had been visiting Tyler often, and the former Bachelorette contestant picked-up Hannah from the airport upon her arrival in Juniper! It seems, though, that Hannah and Tyler’s incredibly strong bond might just be platonic.

“Tyler feels a level of comfortability with Hannah and he really enjoys spending time with her, plain and simple,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “They do have their history together, so it’s understandable that fans want to see them date again but right now that’s not happening. That’s not to say it couldn’t change down the road, they do have a very real connection. But as of now they are not back together.”

Tyler himself even tried to put rumors to rest, assuring fans that Hannah is simply “a good friend” during a Zoom session with fans. Hannah has since returned to her home state of Alabama, but still finds time to join in on the TikTok fun with her quarantine crew. Fans will have to wait and see if these two cross paths again in the future!