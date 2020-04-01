‘The Challenge’ Preview: Rogan Admits He ‘Doesn’t Trust’ Kyle — ‘He’s A Snake’

In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of ‘The Challenge: Total Madness’ premiere, a feud between Kyle and Rogan is brewing, as the guys both reveal they don’t trust each other.

Rogan O’Connor is coming into The Challenge: Total Madness as a champion after being on the winning team of The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2. Getting the win has only made Rogan more confident than ever, as evidenced by the EXCLUSIVE preview above. “I’m very sure of myself,” Rogan admits. “I’m a very confident person, maybe a bit cocky or arrogant at times. I do put the ROGAN in arrogant.” Coming into this season, there’s one person who Rogan seems to be gunning after — fellow Brit, Kyle Shore.

“I don’t trust him as far as I can throw him,” Rogan explains. “Kyle is not a straight up player. He’s a snake. I want to scare him a little bit.” Meanwhile, Kyle isn’t feeling Rogan, either. “I can never work out if I like Rogan or not,” he says in the preview. “I respect him, but I don’t like him. I can’t help it.” We’ll have to wait and see how it plays out, but it’s clear that this is setting the stage for a feud between the two players!

Meanwhile, Jordan Wiseley and his fiancee, Tori Deal, are also back for Total Madness. Jordan won War of the Worlds 2 with Rogan, but is ready to add even more money to his bank account this time around. “My fiancee, Tori, and I are planning to have a great life outside of this,” he says. “And this [$1 million] is life-changing money.”

The preview also shows the player participating in their first challenge, where they have to drag a barrel across a field before it gets run over by a giant tank. The full episode airs on April 1 at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.