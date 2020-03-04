‘The Challenge’ Season 35: ‘Total Madness’ Theme & Cast Revealed — Bananas, CT & More

Another season of ‘The Challenge’ is just weeks away! On March 4, MTV confirmed that the hit show will be returning for its 35th season on April 1, and announced the 28 reality stars who will be competing for the $1 million prize.

The Challenge: Total Madness will premiere on Wednesday, April 1 on MTV. Total Madness is the 35th installment of MTV’s hit reality competition show, The Challenge. After switching to a team format for season 34, the show will return to a solo game “where no one is safe and it’s every traitor for themselves,” according to a press release. Once again, the 28 competitors will be in pursuit of a $1 million prize, but there will also be a “shocking twist” that “unleashes mental warfare like never before.”

Twenty one of the contestants will be players who have competed on a Challenge in the past. This includes longtime vets, Ashley Mitchell, Aneesa Ferreira, Cory Wharton, CT Tamburello, Johnny Bananas, Jenna Compono, Jordan Wiseley, Kailah Casillas, Nelson Tomas, Nany Gonzalez, Tori Deal and Wes Bergmann, as well as newer, mostly international players, Tula ‘Big T’ Fazakerley, Stephen Bear, Rogan O’Connor, Melissa Reeves, Mattie Breaux, Josh Martinez, Jennifer West, Kyle Christie and Dee Nguyen.

There will also be seven rookies, who are competing on The Challenge for the first time. These stars hail from other reality television shows. They are: Asa Goren from Big Brother Israel and So You Think You Can Dance, Bayleigh Dayton from Big Brother, ‘Swaggy C’ Williams from Big Brother, Kaycee Clark from Big Brother, ‘Fessy’ Shafaat from Big Brother and American Ninja Warrior, Jay Starrett from Survivor and Ex on the Beach, and Jennifer Lee from The Amazing Race.

Jordan, CT, Rogan and Dee are all coming into Total Madness as winners on last season, War of the Worlds 2. The Total Madness episodes will once again be 90 minutes long, airing Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.