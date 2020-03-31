Drake Teases His Secret To Staying Healthy While In Quarantine During Tory Lanez Interview

Drake teamed up with rapper Tory Lanez for his newly created ‘Quarantine Radio’ show on Instagram Live on Mar. 31 and joked about how a certain drink has helped him keep the coronavirus away.

Drake, 33, made a little lighthearted joke about how he’s making sure not to get the coronavirus when he stopped by Quarantine Radio, Tory Lanez‘s new Instagram Live show, which he created to speak to celebs about their quarantine experiences. The appearance caused Tory’s stream to possibly break records by reaching around 246,000 viewers and the “Can’t Feel My Face” crooner didn’t disappoint with his upbeat energy from his Toronto home. After Tory asked Drake how he’s been able to not contract the coronavirus after being around his good friend, Brooklyn Nets player Kevin Durant, 31, contracted it just days after hanging out with him, he held up a drink and joked that it was all because of “wine.” “Honestly, a glass of wine keeps corona away boys,” he told Tory before taking a sip of his drink.

Drake’s cheeky answer comes after Kevin made headlines for announcing he tested positive for the coronavirus on Mar. 17. Just one week prior, he was spotted hanging out at a basketball game and later on at The Nice Guy restaurant in Los Angeles, CA with Drake, so fans and friends were understandably concerned that he may have had it too, but luckily he revealed that he tested negative for the virus in a livestream conversation with his father, Dennis Graham.

It’s great to know Drake didn’t contract the pandemic but so many other celebs already have and the virus has now infected 859,883 people worldwide, including 188,545 in the United States alone. There’s been 42,166 deaths from the virus with 3,899 of them being in the U.S. and there could be a lot more if people don’t stay in quarantine to help stop the spread. Some of the celebs that have tested positive for coronavirus include Andy Cohen, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Colton Underwood, and more.

We’ll be on the lookout to see if Drake gives any more info about his quarantine details soon. In the meantime, we hope he continues to stay healthy!