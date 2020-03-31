Kiely Williams Claims Adrienne Bailon ‘Pretended’ To Be Her Best Friend When They Were In 3LW

More than 12 years after 3LW and the Cheetah Girls broke up, Kiely Williams is still throwing shade at Adrienne Bailon. The singer dished on the pair’s drama, and why they likely won’t make amends.

Kiely Williams spilled some tea during an Instagram Live on March 29. Kiely was a member of 3LW and the Cheetah Girls with Adrienne Bailon Houghton, but the ladies have had a falling out in the years since both groups disbanded in 2008. During Kiely’s IG Live, one fan asked if she would ever go on Adrienne’s talk show, The Real, to talk things out, and Kiely admitted that she doesn’t think that will ever happen for two reasons: 1) She has nothing to go on the show to promote and 2) She doesn’t think Adrienne would be down for it.

“I don’t think Adrienne wants to have live TV with me,” Kiely admitted. “She’s going to say, ‘Yes, Kiely, I did pretend to be your best friend, and now I’m not.’ It’s like…you were either lying then or you’re lying now. You either were my best friend and now you’re not claiming me, or you were pretending to be my best friend and now you’re telling the truth. So that’s why I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

Kiely also opened up about her drama with another former 3LW member, Naturi Naughton. Naturi famously left the group in 2002 after repeated conflict with Adrienne and Kiely. It all came to a head during a fight in 2002, during which, Naturi claims, Kiely threw a plate of KFC food at her. Kiely denied this accusation once again during her IG Live. She said that her food did go flying in Naturi’s direction during the fight, but insisted that she did not throw it. “If I had to choose between dropping my baby sister and a plate of food flying as I’m reaching for someone’s neck, I’m going to keep my baby sister in my arms,” Kiely concluded.

Overall, it doesn’t look like Kiely plans to work things out with either of the ladies. “I don’t feel like I have anything to make amends for, especially when it comes to Adrienne,” she said. “As far as Naturi goes, if there was ever a reason to apologize, all of that has kind of been overshadowed by the literal lies and really ugly stuff that she said about my mom and my sister. So, no. Not interested in that. I’m sorry.”

Meanwhile, Adrienne and Naturi mended fences back in 2017, when Naturi appeared on The Real to promote her show, Power. “There was a lot going on at that time that now, looking back, is just like…we were so young. It was so crazy,” Adrienne admitted. “I, genuinely, from the bottom of my heart, never meant any harm towards you. I think you’re talented and beautiful.”