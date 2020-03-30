Millie Bobby Brown & Finn Wolfhard ‘Want To Hook Up’ After Quarantine Teases Co-Star Noah Schnapp

Seems Noah Schnapp is shipping Eleven and Mike – hard! When asked who he thinks is eager for ‘social distancing’ to be over, he picked his fellow ‘Stranger Things’ stars Finn Wolfhard and Millie Bobby Brown.

“Tag two people that want to hook up with each other to make things awkward,” posted Instagram User @JuliaRaskin14 on Mar. 24. It’s a simple meme, one that’s even more fitting considering everyone is isolated during the coronavirus outbreak, and there’s no “hooking up” going on at the moment. Then in came Will Byers to turn it upside down. Noah Schnapp, 15, got a little cheeky in the comments by playing with the hearts of every Stranger Things fans, tagging Finn Wolfhard, 17, and Millie Bobby Brown, 16. Whether or not Noah was simply a tease or if he was really suggesting that Finn and MBB’s on-screen chemistry continued after the cameras stopped rolling on Season 4, he wasn’t saying. However, fans were on board with this pairing.

“YES NOAHJOIN THE FILLIE FANDOM.” “OH MY GOD AHAHHAHA.” “lesh go Noah he be speaking straight facts doe.” “we love a chaotic KING.” “NOAH I AGREE.” “balls of steel. I salute you sir.” “you can’t blame him he’s not wrong.” But, something is standing in the way of this “Fillie” connection from coming true, and it’s not a Demogorgon: it’s the fact that MBB is taken. Many fans in the IG comments were quick to point out that as of January, Millie was dating Joseph Robinson, the 17-year-old son of rugby World Cup champion Jason Robinson, 45.

Millie confirmed that she was seeing Joseph oh Snapchat at the start of 2020. A year and a half after breaking up from musical.ly star Jacob Sartorius, MBB and Joseph posed for a photo for Snapchat. She captioned the pic “Ly x,” which stands “love you.” In the mirror selfie, Joseph stood behind Millie with his hands wrapped around her waist, her tongue playfully stuck out.

Supposedly, Millie and Joseph met during a November 2019 trip to the Maldives, a vacation she called “the trip of a lifetime.” In a few vacation pictures that she posted to Instagram, she said she had a “great time in the Maldives with family and friends.” In one of the shots, she’s posing with a huge smile on her face while eating dinner with a group of people – including Joseph!

Millie seems to be handling self-isolation well. Since quarantining herself to help stop the spread of coronavirus, she’s been posting updates to her Instagram account. “This is the perfect time to be with our families and fluffy friends,” she posted on Mar. 15 while sharing a picture of her two adorable doggos. “self-isolation is v important. Social distancing is v important. Let’s protect the people that hold our history. stay safe n I’m sending my love.”