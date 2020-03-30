Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: The Truth About The Timing Of Their Move To LA Before Trump’s Nasty Tweet

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are now living in Los Angeles. But President Trump shouldn’t worry about who is paying their security bill, because the move has been planned for months.

Donald Trump, 73, threw shade at Meghan Markle, 38, and Prince Harry, 34, on Sunday, March 29, when he found out that they are now calling Los Angeles home. Despite being in the middle of an international crisis, the President took to Twitter to make it clear that American taxpayers will not be paying for their security detail. However, the tweet wasn’t necessary because the couple have everything under control, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“Meghan and Harry had been quietly talking about moving to LA for at least two or three months now,” said the source. “They were looking in the Hidden Hills area initially but that didn’t pan out. They were keeping the details of everything very private but this wasn’t something that just happened overnight or out of the blue. The outbreak may have sped the date up, but the decision was made awhile ago and they’re just now getting settled.”

The couple, along with their 10-month-old son Archie, reportedly relocated to Meghan’s hometown of Los Angeles just before the city was ordered to shelter in place due to the growing coronavirus pandemic. Although Meghan and Harry have yet to comment on the move themselves, they did respond to President Trump’s tweet. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to ask the U.S. government for security resources. Privately funded security arrangements have been made,” a spokesperson told news agency Reuters on March 29.

Meghan and Harry’s decision to settle in Los Angeles makes a lot of sense. After all, it’s her hometown and it’s where her mother, Doria Ragland, still lives. And, now that the couple will be earning their own money, it’s likely where they will pursue film related projects, like Meghan’s new Disney documentary.