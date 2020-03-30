Sophie Brussaux Shares More New Pics Of Her Son, 2, With Drake & Jokes About How He Got Blonde Hair

The mother of Drake’s son Adonis, Sophie Brussaux, posted a series of new photos of the two-year-old on March 30, just hours after Drake debuted the toddler on Instagram and they’re too cute for words!

“Thanking God every day for blessing me with such a beautiful family and amazing friends,” Sophie Brussaux captioned the Instagram gallery of Adonis Graham, her two-year-old son with Drake, 33, hours after the “Energy” rapper posted the first photo of his son’s face. In her Mar. 30 post (WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE), Sophie offered fans a never-before-seen look into the life of Adonis. “I wish that much on everyone, keep safe and positive, sending a lot of positive vibes to the world,” she wrote. After fans remarked how Adonis resembled Drake’s mother, Sophie even made a joke about why her son is a natural blonde. She shared a (poorly shopped) version of a towheaded Champagne Papi at the end, and added, “All this time, you thought [Drake] was dark-haired…but Adonis’s parents are really blonde.”

While that picture is amusing, the real gold is found in the photos preceding it. Adonis has gone from being a secret that Pusha T used in a diss track to be the next big new celebrity baby. In the first photo, Adonis – with short hair – cuddles his mother, and it just gets cuter from there. A close-up of Adonis shows his happy smile and curly hair. While most of the pictures are of Sophie and her son, there is one that features the two alongside Drake. Judging by the balloons peeking through at the photo’s edge, and the giant Cookie Monster (wearing an OVO t-shirt) in the corner, it might have been taken on Adonis’s birthday.

“What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light,” Drake wrote at the start of the lengthy caption accompanying the first clear pictures of Adonis. The “God’s Plan” rapper, who later indicated that he had been separated from his boy, likely due to the coronavirus outbreak, seemed to address his son while introducing Adonis to the world. “When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light.”

“You have the biggest heart, and that is your greatest gift. It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you,” added Drake. “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends, and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then, please keep your lights on.”