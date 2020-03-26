See Pic
Camila Camilo & Shawn Mendes Double Task, Holding Hands & Drinking Coffee On Fresh Air Break

Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Quarantine couple Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes got a dose of Vitamin D with their caffeine in Miami this morning during a walk around their neighborhood. The adorable couple walked hand in hand chatting together as they stepped out for a bit of healthy exercise. Camila who recently announced that she would be postponing her tour dressed up her leggings and crop top with a large pair of hoops while Shawn sported black shorts, a ripped t-shirt, slides and a set of Buddhist prayer beads around his neck.
In the brief time that they were outside during quarantine, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes still made sure to pack on the PDA! The couple were spotted holding hands during a romantic stroll.

As they continue to quarantine together in Miami, Camila Cabello, 23, and Shawn Mendes, 21, are still making sure to get in a break or two every day for some fresh air. The couple of TKtime were spotted taking a stroll around their neighborhood in Miami on March 26, coffee mugs in hand. Shawn grasped Camila’s hand tightly during their casual outing, and at one point, after ditching his coffee, that hand wandered over to his girlfriend’s behind. Shawn!

They both looked super cute for their short break, Camila dressing down in a black crop top, sneakers, oversized hoop earrings, and a pair of maroon and orange leggings. They looked awfully like something from Beyonce‘s adidas x IVY PARK collection (or the Popeyes line). Shawn was handsome, as always, in a pair of slides, gym shorts, a black tee, and a strand of Buddhist prayer beads. That headband is really working for him, too.

Forget social distancing; this couple can’t keep their hands off each other. During another one of their daily morning walks, Camila and Shawn were spotted kissing deeply, same coffee cups in hand. She looked gorgeous in a flowing maxi dress. Shawn looked hotter than hot while rocking those same gym shorts and slides — and no shirt.

Despite being stuck inside together, the couple looks like the picture of love. This comes despite Camila saying before the quarantine that she and Shawn were trying to “calm down.” She joked during an interview that “Just like being in love is exhausting!”