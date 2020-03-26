Kylie Jenner Recalls ‘Bleeding From The Mouth’ While Sick With Strep During Paris Fashion Week

Ahead of the season 18 premiere of ‘KUWTK,’ Kylie Jenner reminisced about how sick she was during the time that the episode was filmed — and she shared all the gory details on social media!

A Kylie Jenner fan account posted the descriptions for the first episode of season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and it left fans immediately concerned for Kylie. “Kris [Jenner] is beside herself when she learns that Kylie is too sick to fulfill her work obligations in Paris,” said the description for the first episode. A more detailed description added, “Kylie prepares to debut her Kylie Cosmetics collection with Balmain at Paris Fashion Week, but Kris grows concerned when Kylie becomes too sick to travel.”

Of course, this was all filmed back in September, long before we had even heard of the coronavirus, but since the episode is airing in the middle of the pandemic, some fans were convinced that Kylie’s illness was COVID-19. Many began commenting on the fan account’s post, asking if Kylie had the virus. So, Kylie eventually jumped in, and she explained what was really wrong with her when she missed the big debut at Paris Fashion Week in September.

“For those wondering, I never had flu-like symptoms!” she wrote. “I had a horrible strep and staph infection in the throat (bleeding from the mouth and all). It was the sickest I’ve ever been.” At the time that this all happened, Kylie’s rep confirmed that the makeup mogul would be missing the event because she had been hospitalized. However, the details of her illness were not confirmed until now.

Luckily, Kylie has some very good friends, who showed up to the Balmain show in her place. She also missed a scheduled appearance at the 2019 Emmy Awards, which she was meant to attend with her sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. Kim and Kendall held down the fort, though, and presented at the show together.