Kylie Jenner’s Reason For Skipping Emmys Revealed After Kendall & Kim Attend Without Her

Kylie Jenner was noticeably absent from the 2019 Emmys. The billionaire was supposed to present an award with her sisters but it was just Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian on stage. Now we know why.

Kylie Jenner, 22, was expected to present the award for Outstanding Reality Competition Program at the 2019 Emmy Awards but she was not on the purple carpet or on stage with sisters Kendall Jenner, 23, and Kim Kardashian, 38. Kylie was forced to skip the Emmys because she was sick, according to Entertainment Tonight. Kylie hasn’t posted anything on social media about having to miss the Emmys but she was reposting fans who were raving about her Kylie Skin line. Despite Kylie not being there, Kendall and Kim rocked the purple carpet in gorgeous looks.

Kendall sizzled in a latex floral dress by Richard Quinn. While the supermodel recently went blonde, she was back to being a brunette at the Emmys. This was Kendall’s first time at the Emmy Awards. Her last awards show was the 2018 Golden Globes. Meanwhile, Kim slayed in a strapless gown by Vivienne Westwood.

When Kendall and Kim presented during the ceremony, they got an unexpected reaction from the audience. “Our family knows first hand how truly compelling television comes from real people just being themselves, telling their stories, unfiltered and unscripted,” Kim said on stage, causing the audience to laugh. Kim and Kendall didn’t let the laughs faze them. They presented the award to RuPaul for RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Even though they’re family, Kylie was supposed to sit away from both Kendall and Kim in the audience. HollywoodLife got a first look at the seating cards ahead of the Sept. 22 ceremony and Kylie was seated behind House of Cards actor Michael Kelly and in front of Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi. Kendall was seated next to 9-1-1 star Peter Krause, while Kim was two rows back from Kendall and directly behind Empire star Terrence Howard.