Kylie Jenner Hospitalized For ‘Severe’ Sickness & Flu-Like Symptoms — Report 

Kylie Jenner is not doing well, according to a new report, which claims she’s been hospitalized in LA for ‘severe flu-like symptoms’ on Sept. 25. The news comes days after she reportedly missed the Emmys due to her illness.

Kylie Jenner is in an LA hospital after suffering for days with serious flu symptoms, TMZ reports on September 25. The mother of one, 21, was admitted to the hospital with symptoms including nausea and dizziness, one source says. Kylie is reportedly getting top of the line care, however, it’s unclear what her prognosis is at this time.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO has been ill for several days, TMZ reports, adding that the sickness caused her to miss the 2019 Emmys on Sunday, September 22, where she was scheduled to present alongside sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. Kylie was too sick to make the scheduled appearance, the source says.

As for Kylie’s family? — Kris Jenner is vacationing in Paris with boyfriend, Corey Gamble. But, her father, Caitlyn Jenner has been at the hospital checking in on Kylie, another source reveals.

HollywoodLife reached out to a representative for Kylie Jenner and did not receive an immediate reply. This story is still developing…