Kelly Ripa, 49, Shows Off Her Grey Hair While On ‘Roots Watch’ During NYC Lockdown

A special guest when ‘Live’ broadcasts at home during the pandemic? Kelly Ripa’s grey hair! The host showed off her hair on Instagram prior to the show, declaring that she’s officially on ‘root watch.’

Kelly Ripa got real about the sacrifices she’s making in the name of social distancing: going without getting her hair colored, namely. The talk show host, 49, is following New York Governor Andrew Cuomo‘s orders to stay home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and that means no more trips to the salon. She revealed to her fans on instagram that she’s now on “root watch,” sharing a funny selfie that shows off just the slightest hint of silvery grey in her blonde hair. Her Instagram photo, which you can see HERE, comes the same day that she announced Live with Kelly and Ryan will still go on amid the quarantine — just at home, roots and all.

Yes, much like the ladies of The View, Kelly and co-host Ryan Seacrest will continue with new episodes of their morning show via satellite. We have a feeling that her husband, Riverdale star Mark Consuelos, is going to be a frequent guest. Kelly shared a photo from the trial run in a March 22 Instagram pic that showed the whole Live gang doing a trial run. “What could possibly go wrong?” she joked in the caption. If it comes down to it, she can just show us more Instagram pics. Kelly’s delighted her fans with her quarantine content, which included some extremely hot pics of a shirtless Mark. When Italy went under lockdown, she reminisced about their 2019 Puglia trip, during which Mark’s six-pack was always out. Do yourself a favor and check it out.

And yes, she will continue to share the content we want, even if their teenage daughter, Lola Consuelos, thinks her parents’ thirst for each other is “absolutely repulsive.”