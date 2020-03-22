Sophie Turner Shades Evangeline Lilly’s Comments On Refusing To Stay Home: ‘Don’t Be Stupid’

‘Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner called out Evangeline Lilly over her comments about refusing to stay home amid growing coronavirus concern.

Sophie Turner, 24, had very choice words for Lost actress Evangeline Lilly when she seemingly shaded her in an Instagram Live video with her hubby Joe Jonas, 30. “Stay inside. Don’t be f***ing stupid, even if you count your ‘freedom‘ over (I don’t know, what is it) your health?” Sophie said, adding, “I don’t give a Fffff about your freedom, you could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you by doing this. So stay inside guys.” The Game of Thrones star, who puts the word “freedom” in air quotations, appears to be referencing the controversial comments made by Evangeline over her laid back attitude towards social distancing amid the spread of coronavirus.

The 40-year-old posted a picture of a cup of tea to her Instagram account on March 17, writing in the caption that she had just “dropped [her] kids off at gymnastics camp. They all washed their hands before going in.” Fans were quick to slam the actress as irresponsible, to which she responded, “I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over their freedom, some people value freedom over their lives,” in the comments section. Her remark suggests that she values her “freedom” to allow her children to socialize, rather than practice social distancing, as governments around the world have advised, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

This isn’t the first time Sophie and Joe have used Instagram to communicate with fans while in self-isolation. The couple went live on March 20 and used funny filters to make their faces look square. Sophie stayed close in the video as Joe, who was wearing a dark gray hoodie and hat, nuzzled up behind his lady love at some points. They adorably teased each other about things like who gets more scared easily and played music while interacting with the chat. They also showed off their cute dogs to keep the entertainment going.

Although they’ve been practicing social distancing like total pros, the pair haven’t been taking any chances when they do need to go out in public. Sophie posted a photo of the married couple on her Instagram story, where they’re both wearing face masks and gloves to avoid contact with anyone who might be infected. “No f***ing around,” Sophie captioned the pic. “Stay safe everyone.” Sophie is reportedly pregnant with her and Joe’s first child, so we don’t blame her for taking extreme caution!

Evageline isn’t the only celeb to draw attention for their relaxed approach to the virus outbreak. Earlier in the week, Chrissy Teigen was forced to come to the defense of High School Musical actress Vanessa Hudgens, after she posted a video making light of the situation. “Yeah, people are gonna die, which is terrible, but like, inevitable?” Vanessa said in the clip.