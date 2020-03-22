Turning 1 in style! Porsha Williams had a blast throwing an at-home dance party with her sweet baby girl Pilar Jhena!

Porsha Williams‘ daughter Pilar Jhena is officially 1 years old! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 38, threw an at-home celebration for her baby and the mommy-daughter duo looked like they were having so much fun in a new video posted to her Instagram account on Sunday, Mar. 22. Porsha and PJ were grooving to celebrity DJ Derrick “D-Nice” Jones‘ 10-hour long live music party, and we were grooving along right with them! “Dennis let me take PJ @pilarjhena to her first club … #ClubQuarentine,” she began, referencing her fiancé Dennis McKinley.

“Thank you @dnice We all needed this 💃🏿🎉 We brought in Pj B day with a two step! Were y’all partying too? #SocialDistancingDancing,” she added, name dropping the DJ. Porsha and baby PJ were dancing to a variety of disco and funk hits, including The Delfonics‘ 1968 tune ‘Ready or Not Here I Come (Can’t Hide from Love),” which was later re-popularized by The Fugees in 1996. Going make-up free and rocking a casual black tank and pink workout leggings, Porsha was all smiles as she busted a move with little PJ! The baby initially seemed a little bewildered by the noise and movements, and the look on her face was absolutely hilarious.

As always, baby PJ showed off her style with a pink ribbon and cozy gray and pink floral onesie! The 1-year-old got into the vibe in the next two videos, laughing and giggling along as her mom swept her around the room. Now that’s what we call a party! DJ D-Nice has been spinning up a storm since the nationwide quarantine began, and his feel-good vibe has been a hit on Instagram with celebrities like Michelle Obama, Oprah, Diddy, Will Smith, and Ellen DeGeneres dropping into the stream — along with Porsha and PJ, of course!

“I’m the happiest mommy on earth because you chose me to be your mommy @pilarjhena !! I love you my heartbeat !! Happy 1st Birthday 🎉,” Porsha captioned a second post in honor of her daughter’s big day. “My Mimi me !! Ayyeeeee we are gonna party like it’s 1999👶🏽.” She can say that again!

We’re guessing Porsha hasn’t taken up her mom Diane Williams, 62, on the babysitting deal they struck up on Instagram the day prior! Admitting they’ve taken up the “barter system” in Porsha’s Atlanta home, the reality star traded her “million dollar” pancake breakfast in exchange for three hours of babysitting time with PJ’s stunning grandma.