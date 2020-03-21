Porsha Williams, 38, Goes Makeup Free While Hanging Inside With Her Mother & Daughter Pilar, 1

Porsha Williams and her mom Diane struck up a hilarious babysitting deal when it came to her adorable daughter PJ, and the barter included pancakes!

Porsha Williams, 38, is keeping busy during the nationwide quarantine! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star posted a hilarious video of her chilling at home with her sweet baby Pilar Jhena, who turns 1 on Mar. 22, and her stunning mom Diane Williams, 62. The always-glam Porsha looked just as gorgeous as she hung around her house makeup free, and showed off her blemish-free complexion (side note: we’re dying to know her skincare routine). As always, baby PJ was looking so sweet as she rocked a pink scrunchie and matching pink onesie!

In the two-part video, Porsha revealed that she was working out a deal with her mom to get some “me” time for herself. “We are doing the barter system here, we’re enforcing it here in the house,” Porsha began explaining in the selfie-style video, with PJ and her mom hanging next to her on a sofa. “I am going to train mommy [how to make] pancakes, bacon and eggs if she will watch PJ for three hours. I’ll get to say when I want to enforce those three hours,” she continued. Those better be some good pancakes! “Do you agree?” she then asked her mom, clad in gray sweats, a black tank and slides.

At one point, Porsha even joked about their make-up free looks, saying “Don’t worry mommy, I got a filter on to help us out.” These beautiful ladies certainly don’t need it! As for the deal, Diane seemed more than willing to exchange babysitting for a five-star breakfast. “I agree because I want some of your pancakes,” she quipped, as Porsha laughed, “Haha, mommy time!”

We had no idea Porsha was known for her pancakes, but she definitely left us dying to try some! “What time should I choose?? lol Mommy time 🍷,” she captioned the video, adding a whopping 13 red wine glass emojis. “thanks @msdianeofficial 😂 #MillionDollarPancakes,” she added.

Diane, who seriously could be a model, also posted the video on her page. “We are now under the barter system!!!” she captioned the clip. “@porsha4real thinks she slick …. but it worked 🥞🍳😂,” she admitted.

We’re so happy to see Porsha and her mom together during this difficult time, especially given the close bond they share. The reality star took to social media to wish the grandmother of two a happy birthday back in January, and posted the sweetest message. “‘We need women who are so strong they can be gentle, so educated they can be humble, so fierce they can be compassionate, so passionate they can be rational, and so disciplined they can be free’,” she began referencing a Kavita Ramdas quote. “My mom @msdianeofficial is the essence of this kind of woman! Happy 62nd birthday 🎉,” she added.