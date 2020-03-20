‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star LaLa Kent Debuts New Red Hair Makeover After Postponing Wedding

LaLa Kent is mixing things up in quarantine! The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star was seen rocking a fresh hair color while playing tennis in Palm Springs!

LaLa Kent, 30, just debuted a brand new hair do! The Vanderpump Rules star ditched her usually blonde locks for a fiery red hue while quarantining in Palm Springs, California on Thursday, Mar. 20. The bright red certainly brightened the mood as everyone attempts to make the best of these trying times. She kept her hair back up in a casual bun as she hit the tennis court along with fiancee Randall Emmett, 48, and his two kids just hours after California Governor Gavin Newsom implemented a statewide stay-at-home order.

Randall, LaLa and the kids were spotted playing pickleball, which is a sport growing in popularity thanks to social media. The game borrows from other traditional court sports like badminton, ping pong and tennis, as players hit a polymer ball over a net with small wooden paddles. LaLa looked totally casual and relaxed for the outing, rocking a matching gray zip-up hoodie and loose fitting sweats and black sneakers. The usually-glam reality star opted to go makeup free as she accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings. Randall looked ready for a day of physical activity as he sported a white t-shirt with a black Adidas logo, gray shorts and bright neon running shoes.

The sighting comes just a day after they announced they were postponing their April 18 wedding to July amidst news of the Coronavirus outbreak. “We have decided to move the date of our wedding to July given the unfortunate circumstances of what is going on,” the couple said in a joint statement. “We are obviously saddened by this but for the ultimate safety of our families and guests, we have made the decision to wait and see how everything progresses. Safety will always be our number one priority.”

The announcement followed LaLa’s cavalier attitude towards the dangerous COVID-19, where she said that she didn’t “feel that God would give me coronavirus before I get married.” She also added that if she did get it, it would be god’s way of saying she needed some publicity. Despite the wedding being postponed, friend Jax Taylor, 40, revealed he’s planning to accompany them to the courthouse.

The wedding postponement was also an opportunity for rapper 50 Cent to reignite his feud with the couple almost a year after his money drama with Randall. When the Get Rich Or Die Tryin‘ rapper found out that the wedding was postponed, he predictably threw some shade on social media. “Wasn’t nobody going to this s–t anyway,” 50 wrote, adding the text to a screenshot of a news story about the wedding.